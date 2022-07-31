|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|4
|7
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Marte dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|B.Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|a-Thomas ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|McCarthy lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Alcántara 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Varsho cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|d'Arnaud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001_1
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for B.Kennedy in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley 2 (31). RBIs_Riley (68). CS_McCarthy (1), Thomas (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Marte); Atlanta 0. RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; Atlanta 0 for 2.
GIDP_B.Kennedy, Contreras.
DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, McCarthy, Rojas, B.Kennedy); Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|91
|2.87
|I.Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.34
|Melancon, L, 3-9
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4.89
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|104
|2.58
|Lee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.32
|Jansen, W, 5-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.43
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:52. A_39,005 (41,084).
