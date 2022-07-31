ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2804047
C.Kelly c300012.214
Rojas 3b400001.273
Marte dh300011.264
Walker 1b401001.200
B.Kennedy 2b300000.228
a-Thomas ph-cf000010.245
McCarthy lf302000.273
Luplow rf300000.172
Alcántara 2b000000.190
Varsho cf-rf200012.235
Perdomo ss301000.202

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29151210
Acuña Jr. rf401001.259
Swanson ss401001.296
Olson 1b411002.253
Riley 3b402100.301
Rosario lf200011.159
d'Arnaud c200012.251
Contreras dh300001.259
Arcia 2b300000.238
Harris II cf300002.279

Arizona000000000_040
Atlanta000000001_150

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for B.Kennedy in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley 2 (31). RBIs_Riley (68). CS_McCarthy (1), Thomas (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Marte); Atlanta 0. RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; Atlanta 0 for 2.

GIDP_B.Kennedy, Contreras.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, McCarthy, Rojas, B.Kennedy); Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly730028912.87
I.Kennedy100002113.34
Melancon, L, 3-91-32110054.89
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried7400251042.58
Lee100011151.32
Jansen, W, 5-0100011153.43

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:52. A_39,005 (41,084).

