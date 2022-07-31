ArizonaAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28040Totals29151
C.Kelly c3000Acuña Jr. rf4010
Rojas 3b4000Swanson ss4010
Marte dh3000Olson 1b4110
Walker 1b4010Riley 3b4021
B.Kennedy 2b3000Rosario lf2000
Thomas ph-cf0000d'Arnaud c2000
McCarthy lf3020Contreras dh3000
Luplow rf3000Arcia 2b3000
Alcántara 2b0000Harris II cf3000
Varsho cf-rf2000
Perdomo ss3010

Arizona0000000000
Atlanta0000000011

DP_Arizona 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley 2 (31).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
M.Kelly730028
I.Kennedy100002
Melancon L,3-91-321100
Atlanta
Fried740025
Lee100011
Jansen W,5-0100011

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:52. A_39,005 (41,084).

