|Arizona
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marte dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|B.Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
DP_Arizona 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Riley 2 (31).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:52. A_39,005 (41,084).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
