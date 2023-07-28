MilwaukeeAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals377117Totals36101510
Yelich dh5000Acuña Jr. rf3121
Contreras c5020Albies 2b5111
Adames ss5000Riley 3b4121
Frelick rf4320Olson 1b4122
Monasterio 3b3320Murphy c4110
Toro 1b4134Ozuna dh4321
Taylor lf4011Rosario lf4122
Turang 2b3000Arcia ss4122
Wiemer cf4012Harris II cf4010

Milwaukee0202000307
Atlanta03012040x10

DP_Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Frelick (1), Wiemer (16), Contreras (19), Rosario (16), Ozuna (9). HR_Toro (2), Ozuna (19), Riley (23), Olson (33). SB_Acuña Jr. (49). SF_Olson (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Houser L,3-3486623
Milner100012
B.Wilson154401
Mejía220022
Atlanta
Chirinos32-364413
McHugh W,4-111-310002
Johnson H,1110001
Jiménez H,9110000
Heller1-323320
Yates H,62-300000
Iglesias S,19-21100001

Houser pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, B.Wilson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

WP_Chirinos.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:55. A_42,502 (41,149).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

