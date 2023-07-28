|Milwaukee
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|36
|10
|15
|10
|Yelich dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Frelick rf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Toro 1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Ozuna dh
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|020
|200
|030
|—
|7
|Atlanta
|030
|120
|40x
|—
|10
DP_Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Frelick (1), Wiemer (16), Contreras (19), Rosario (16), Ozuna (9). HR_Toro (2), Ozuna (19), Riley (23), Olson (33). SB_Acuña Jr. (49). SF_Olson (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Houser L,3-3
|4
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|B.Wilson
|1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Mejía
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Atlanta
|Chirinos
|3
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|McHugh W,4-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez H,9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heller
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Yates H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias S,19-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Houser pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, B.Wilson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
WP_Chirinos.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:55. A_42,502 (41,149).
