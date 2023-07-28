MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37711737
Yelich dh500001.286
Contreras c502002.272
Adames ss500000.203
Frelick rf432010.438
Monasterio 3b332011.307
Toro 1b413400.533
Taylor lf401102.163
Turang 2b300011.202
Wiemer cf401200.208

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3610151058
Acuña Jr. rf312121.329
Albies 2b511100.256
Riley 3b412110.272
Olson 1b412202.256
Murphy c411011.282
Ozuna dh432111.229
Rosario lf412201.252
Arcia ss412202.290
Harris II cf401000.274

Milwaukee020200030_7110
Atlanta03012040x_10150

LOB_Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Frelick (1), Wiemer (16), Contreras (19), Rosario (16), Ozuna (9). HR_Toro (2), off Heller; Ozuna (19), off Houser; Riley (23), off B.Wilson; Olson (33), off B.Wilson. RBIs_Toro 4 (9), Taylor (7), Wiemer 2 (35), Arcia 2 (36), Acuña Jr. (59), Ozuna (44), Albies (73), Olson 2 (82), Riley (62), Rosario 2 (46). SB_Acuña Jr. (49). SF_Olson.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Yelich 2, Adames, Monasterio); Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Rosario). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Toro, Adames, Albies, Harris II. GIDP_Turang, Ozuna.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Monasterio, Toro; Adames, Turang, Toro); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, L, 3-3486623904.43
Milner100012192.16
B.Wilson154401263.44
Mejía220022432.84
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Chirinos32-364413619.82
McHugh, W, 4-111-310002183.43
Johnson, H, 1110001130.00
Jiménez, H, 9110000122.70
Heller1-323320194.40
Yates, H, 62-30000043.46
Iglesias, S, 19-21100001153.82

Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-1, Mejía 2-2, McHugh 2-0, Yates 1-0. WP_Chirinos.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:55. A_42,502 (41,149).

