|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|3
|7
|Yelich dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Frelick rf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.438
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Toro 1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.533
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.163
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|15
|10
|5
|8
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.329
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.256
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Ozuna dh
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.290
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Milwaukee
|020
|200
|030_7
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|030
|120
|40x_10
|15
|0
LOB_Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Frelick (1), Wiemer (16), Contreras (19), Rosario (16), Ozuna (9). HR_Toro (2), off Heller; Ozuna (19), off Houser; Riley (23), off B.Wilson; Olson (33), off B.Wilson. RBIs_Toro 4 (9), Taylor (7), Wiemer 2 (35), Arcia 2 (36), Acuña Jr. (59), Ozuna (44), Albies (73), Olson 2 (82), Riley (62), Rosario 2 (46). SB_Acuña Jr. (49). SF_Olson.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Yelich 2, Adames, Monasterio); Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Rosario). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Toro, Adames, Albies, Harris II. GIDP_Turang, Ozuna.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Monasterio, Toro; Adames, Turang, Toro); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 3-3
|4
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|90
|4.43
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.16
|B.Wilson
|1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|26
|3.44
|Mejía
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|43
|2.84
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos
|3
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|61
|9.82
|McHugh, W, 4-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.43
|Johnson, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Jiménez, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.70
|Heller
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|19
|4.40
|Yates, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.46
|Iglesias, S, 19-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.82
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-1, Mejía 2-2, McHugh 2-0, Yates 1-0. WP_Chirinos.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:55. A_42,502 (41,149).
