|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|11
|15
|10
|3
|11
|Soler rf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.301
|Duvall cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.231
|Rosario lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Ynoa p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|a-Fried ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Heredia ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|2
|4
|6
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Ramos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Vargas 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.151
|Mejía p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Widener p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Poppen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-McCarthy ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|e-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Atlanta
|002
|070
|002_11
|15
|1
|Arizona
|003
|000
|100_4
|8
|2
a-walked for Ynoa in the 5th. b-struck out for Newcomb in the 7th. c-homered for Poppen in the 7th. d-singled for Martin in the 9th. e-lined out for de Geus in the 9th.
E_Soler (2), Vargas (2), Marte (4). LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Riley 3 (30), Albies (35), Soler (10), Freeman (23), Contreras (4), Marte 3 (26), P.Smith (26). 3B_Varsho (2). HR_Duvall (37), off Widener; Rosario (6), off de Geus; McCarthy (1), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Riley 3 (92), Freeman 2 (80), Albies (95), Duvall 2 (107), Soler (23), Rosario (12), Marte (46), McCarthy (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Contreras, Duvall, Albies 2, Soler 2); Arizona 4 (Peralta, Mejía, Varsho, Rojas). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 16; Arizona 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Ramos. GIDP_C.Kelly.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|75
|3.43
|Webb, W, 5-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.00
|Newcomb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|4.88
|Rodríguez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.85
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.96
|Santana
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.59
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mejía, L, 0-2
|4
|8
|6
|6
|2
|4
|94
|7.20
|Widener
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|33
|4.48
|Poppen
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|5.60
|de Geus
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|35
|6.45
Inherited runners-scored_Widener 1-1. IBB_off Ynoa (Vargas). WP_Ynoa, de Geus.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:29. A_9,642 (48,686).