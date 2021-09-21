AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals43111510311
Soler rf611100.272
Santana p000000.000
Freeman 1b523201.300
Albies 2b522102.256
Riley 3b513301.301
Duvall cf-rf511203.231
Rosario lf422110.333
Swanson ss510002.248
Contreras c412011.204
Ynoa p200000.241
a-Fried ph000010.306
Webb p000000.000
Newcomb p000000.000
b-Pederson ph100001.231
Rodríguez p000000---
Martin p000000---
d-Heredia ph-cf101000.224

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3348246
Rojas ss511001.268
Marte 2b403101.327
Varsho cf411001.241
Peralta lf300010.260
C.Kelly c400001.233
P.Smith 1b301010.266
Ramos rf400001.214
Vargas 3b211020.151
Mejía p200001.200
Widener p000000.063
Poppen p000000.000
c-McCarthy ph111100.243
de Geus p000000---
e-VanMeter ph100000.202

Atlanta002070002_11151
Arizona003000100_482

a-walked for Ynoa in the 5th. b-struck out for Newcomb in the 7th. c-homered for Poppen in the 7th. d-singled for Martin in the 9th. e-lined out for de Geus in the 9th.

E_Soler (2), Vargas (2), Marte (4). LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Riley 3 (30), Albies (35), Soler (10), Freeman (23), Contreras (4), Marte 3 (26), P.Smith (26). 3B_Varsho (2). HR_Duvall (37), off Widener; Rosario (6), off de Geus; McCarthy (1), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Riley 3 (92), Freeman 2 (80), Albies (95), Duvall 2 (107), Soler (23), Rosario (12), Marte (46), McCarthy (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Contreras, Duvall, Albies 2, Soler 2); Arizona 4 (Peralta, Mejía, Varsho, Rojas). RISP_Atlanta 6 for 16; Arizona 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ramos. GIDP_C.Kelly.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ynoa453322753.43
Webb, W, 5-3100002133.00
Newcomb100020154.88
Rodríguez121101162.85
Martin100001233.96
Santana110000143.59
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mejía, L, 0-2486624947.20
Widener133112334.48
Poppen210003225.60
de Geus232202356.45

Inherited runners-scored_Widener 1-1. IBB_off Ynoa (Vargas). WP_Ynoa, de Geus.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:29. A_9,642 (48,686).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

