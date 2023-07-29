MilwaukeeAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32575Totals35111711
Yelich lf3010Acuña Jr. rf4232
Taylor ph-lf1000Albies 2b5121
Contreras dh4223Riley 3b4120
Santana 1b3000Olson 1b4111
Frelick rf3001d'Arnaud c3111
Adames ss4010Ozuna dh4334
Monasterio 3b4000Rosario lf4112
Caratini c3110Arcia ss4130
Turang 2b3110Harris II cf3010
Wiemer cf4111

Milwaukee0001000405
Atlanta60021020x11

DP_Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Contreras (20), Ozuna (10), Riley (18), d'Arnaud (7), Arcia (13). HR_Contreras (11), Rosario (16), Acuña Jr. (24), Ozuna 2 (21). SB_Acuña Jr. (50). SF_Frelick (2), d'Arnaud (1). S_Harris II (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Teheran L,2-55119904
Megill242203
Uribe120010
Atlanta
Elder W,8-2741103
Hearn1-324420
Hernández2-310011
Tonkin100002

WP_Teheran, Hearn.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:36. A_43,276 (41,149).

