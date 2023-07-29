|Milwaukee
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|35
|11
|17
|11
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Taylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Contreras dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Frelick rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|040
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|600
|210
|20x
|—
|11
DP_Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Contreras (20), Ozuna (10), Riley (18), d'Arnaud (7), Arcia (13). HR_Contreras (11), Rosario (16), Acuña Jr. (24), Ozuna 2 (21). SB_Acuña Jr. (50). SF_Frelick (2), d'Arnaud (1). S_Harris II (1).
WP_Teheran, Hearn.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:36. A_43,276 (41,149).
