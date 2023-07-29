|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|3
|6
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Contreras dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.274
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Frelick rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.368
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|11
|17
|11
|1
|7
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.258
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Ozuna dh
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.235
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.252
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|040_5
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|600
|210
|20x_11
|17
|0
a-popped out for Yelich in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Contreras (20), Ozuna (10), Riley (18), d'Arnaud (7), Arcia (13). HR_Contreras (11), off Hearn; Rosario (16), off Teheran; Acuña Jr. (24), off Teheran; Ozuna (20), off Teheran; Ozuna (21), off Megill. RBIs_Frelick (4), Wiemer (36), Contreras 3 (41), Albies (74), Olson (83), d'Arnaud (25), Ozuna 4 (48), Rosario 2 (48), Acuña Jr. 2 (61). SB_Acuña Jr. (50). SF_Frelick, d'Arnaud. S_Harris II.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Olson). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 6; Atlanta 6 for 9.
Runners moved up_Santana, Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Wiemer, Acuña Jr..
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Santana); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Olson).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 2-5
|5
|11
|9
|9
|0
|4
|82
|4.74
|Megill
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|39
|5.09
|Uribe
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.35
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder, W, 8-2
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|86
|3.18
|Hearn
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|24
|108.00
|Hernández
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|6.75
|Tonkin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.19
WP_Teheran, Hearn.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:36. A_43,276 (41,149).
