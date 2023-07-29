MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3257536
Yelich lf301000.286
a-Taylor ph-lf100000.161
Contreras dh422301.274
Santana 1b300010.000
Frelick rf300101.368
Adames ss401002.204
Monasterio 3b400000.295
Caratini c311011.250
Turang 2b311011.203
Wiemer cf411100.209

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3511171117
Acuña Jr. rf423210.333
Albies 2b512103.258
Riley 3b412000.274
Olson 1b411102.256
d'Arnaud c311100.265
Ozuna dh433400.235
Rosario lf411202.252
Arcia ss413000.297
Harris II cf301000.275

Milwaukee000100040_570
Atlanta60021020x_11170

a-popped out for Yelich in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Contreras (20), Ozuna (10), Riley (18), d'Arnaud (7), Arcia (13). HR_Contreras (11), off Hearn; Rosario (16), off Teheran; Acuña Jr. (24), off Teheran; Ozuna (20), off Teheran; Ozuna (21), off Megill. RBIs_Frelick (4), Wiemer (36), Contreras 3 (41), Albies (74), Olson (83), d'Arnaud (25), Ozuna 4 (48), Rosario 2 (48), Acuña Jr. 2 (61). SB_Acuña Jr. (50). SF_Frelick, d'Arnaud. S_Harris II.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Olson). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 6; Atlanta 6 for 9.

Runners moved up_Santana, Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Wiemer, Acuña Jr..

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Santana); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Olson).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Teheran, L, 2-55119904824.74
Megill242203395.09
Uribe120010161.35
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder, W, 8-2741103863.18
Hearn1-32442024108.00
Hernández2-310011196.75
Tonkin100002153.19

WP_Teheran, Hearn.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:36. A_43,276 (41,149).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you