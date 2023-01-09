FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins30:536-100-00-90413
Hunter35:148-133-32-42320
Okongwu34:352-61-22-9245
Murray37:238-180-01-54016
Young34:309-179-90-28330
Bogdanovic25:572-130-00-4514
Johnson15:205-61-20-40113
Kaminsky11:141-22-42-5124
Griffin10:533-30-00-0007
A.Holiday4:010-10-00-1000
Totals240:0044-8916-207-432218112

Percentages: FG .494, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Young 3-6, Johnson 2-3, Griffin 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Collins 1-3, A.Holiday 0-1, Murray 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Collins 3, Okongwu 3, A.Holiday, Griffin, Johnson).

Turnovers: 9 (Young 4, Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Johnson, Okongwu).

Steals: 7 (Hunter 2, Johnson 2, Bogdanovic, Murray, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batum28:472-61-21-5356
Morris Sr.29:566-160-00-62215
Zubac37:396-95-68-183417
Leonard38:269-239-102-74229
Mann34:455-113-37-84114
Powell31:133-136-81-34214
Wall21:532-80-00-2525
Brown9:414-70-22-10018
Jackson7:400-20-00-0000
Totals240:0037-9524-3121-592519108

Percentages: FG .389, FT .774.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Morris Sr. 3-10, Leonard 2-4, Powell 2-5, Mann 1-2, Wall 1-3, Batum 1-5, Jackson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Batum, Brown, Morris Sr., Wall, Zubac).

Turnovers: 11 (Batum 2, Morris Sr. 2, Wall 2, Zubac 2, Brown, Mann, Powell).

Steals: 6 (Leonard 2, Mann 2, Morris Sr. 2).

Technical Fouls: Clippers, 5:09 fourth.

Atlanta25411927112
L.A. Clippers26263521108

A_19,068 (18,997). T_2:12.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

