|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|30:53
|6-10
|0-0
|0-9
|0
|4
|13
|Hunter
|35:14
|8-13
|3-3
|2-4
|2
|3
|20
|Okongwu
|34:35
|2-6
|1-2
|2-9
|2
|4
|5
|Murray
|37:23
|8-18
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|0
|16
|Young
|34:30
|9-17
|9-9
|0-2
|8
|3
|30
|Bogdanovic
|25:57
|2-13
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|1
|4
|Johnson
|15:20
|5-6
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|13
|Kaminsky
|11:14
|1-2
|2-4
|2-5
|1
|2
|4
|Griffin
|10:53
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|A.Holiday
|4:01
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-89
|16-20
|7-43
|22
|18
|112
Percentages: FG .494, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Young 3-6, Johnson 2-3, Griffin 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Collins 1-3, A.Holiday 0-1, Murray 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Collins 3, Okongwu 3, A.Holiday, Griffin, Johnson).
Turnovers: 9 (Young 4, Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Johnson, Okongwu).
Steals: 7 (Hunter 2, Johnson 2, Bogdanovic, Murray, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batum
|28:47
|2-6
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|5
|6
|Morris Sr.
|29:56
|6-16
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|2
|15
|Zubac
|37:39
|6-9
|5-6
|8-18
|3
|4
|17
|Leonard
|38:26
|9-23
|9-10
|2-7
|4
|2
|29
|Mann
|34:45
|5-11
|3-3
|7-8
|4
|1
|14
|Powell
|31:13
|3-13
|6-8
|1-3
|4
|2
|14
|Wall
|21:53
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|2
|5
|Brown
|9:41
|4-7
|0-2
|2-10
|0
|1
|8
|Jackson
|7:40
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-95
|24-31
|21-59
|25
|19
|108
Percentages: FG .389, FT .774.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Morris Sr. 3-10, Leonard 2-4, Powell 2-5, Mann 1-2, Wall 1-3, Batum 1-5, Jackson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Batum, Brown, Morris Sr., Wall, Zubac).
Turnovers: 11 (Batum 2, Morris Sr. 2, Wall 2, Zubac 2, Brown, Mann, Powell).
Steals: 6 (Leonard 2, Mann 2, Morris Sr. 2).
Technical Fouls: Clippers, 5:09 fourth.
|Atlanta
|25
|41
|19
|27
|—
|112
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|26
|35
|21
|—
|108
A_19,068 (18,997). T_2:12.
