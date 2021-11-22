FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA CITYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bazley32:312-110-00-4324
Robinson-Earl31:424-93-42-101213
Favors17:045-90-01-40010
Dort30:275-162-21-51315
Giddey31:076-133-32-78115
Pokusevski21:584-130-03-9219
Wiggins17:381-10-00-0123
Muscala16:184-110-02-3129
Jerome15:384-75-51-14115
K.Williams13:502-30-03-4314
Roby10:202-40-01-3004
Deck1:270-00-00-0000
Totals240:0039-9713-1416-502415101

Percentages: FG .402, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Dort 3-8, Jerome 2-4, Robinson-Earl 2-5, Wiggins 1-1, Muscala 1-5, Pokusevski 1-5, Favors 0-1, Bazley 0-4, Giddey 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Giddey 2, Bazley, Favors, Robinson-Earl).

Turnovers: 8 (Giddey 3, Dort 2, Bazley, Roby, Wiggins).

Steals: 5 (Jerome 3, Giddey, Robinson-Earl).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins34:544-82-21-65211
Huerter29:366-100-01-55213
Capela29:355-90-04-140410
Bogdanovic27:105-130-00-50113
Young31:559-207-71-46230
Gallinari25:014-52-20-63211
Reddish22:594-110-01-3119
L.Williams16:573-61-20-0318
Wright14:382-33-30-1218
Cooper1:270-00-00-0000
Dieng1:270-00-00-0000
Johnson1:270-00-00-0000
Luwawu-Cabarrot1:270-20-00-0000
Mays1:270-00-00-0000
Totals240:0042-8715-168-442516113

Percentages: FG .483, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Young 5-9, Bogdanovic 3-8, Gallinari 1-2, L.Williams 1-2, Wright 1-2, Collins 1-3, Huerter 1-3, Reddish 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 5, Gallinari).

Turnovers: 7 (L.Williams 2, Young 2, Capela, Collins, Gallinari).

Steals: 6 (Bogdanovic, Collins, Gallinari, Huerter, Reddish, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma City27331130101
Atlanta32342720113

A_15,806 (18,118). T_1:58.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

