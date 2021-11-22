|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bazley
|32:31
|2-11
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|2
|4
|Robinson-Earl
|31:42
|4-9
|3-4
|2-10
|1
|2
|13
|Favors
|17:04
|5-9
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|10
|Dort
|30:27
|5-16
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|3
|15
|Giddey
|31:07
|6-13
|3-3
|2-7
|8
|1
|15
|Pokusevski
|21:58
|4-13
|0-0
|3-9
|2
|1
|9
|Wiggins
|17:38
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Muscala
|16:18
|4-11
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|9
|Jerome
|15:38
|4-7
|5-5
|1-1
|4
|1
|15
|K.Williams
|13:50
|2-3
|0-0
|3-4
|3
|1
|4
|Roby
|10:20
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Deck
|1:27
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-97
|13-14
|16-50
|24
|15
|101
Percentages: FG .402, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Dort 3-8, Jerome 2-4, Robinson-Earl 2-5, Wiggins 1-1, Muscala 1-5, Pokusevski 1-5, Favors 0-1, Bazley 0-4, Giddey 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Giddey 2, Bazley, Favors, Robinson-Earl).
Turnovers: 8 (Giddey 3, Dort 2, Bazley, Roby, Wiggins).
Steals: 5 (Jerome 3, Giddey, Robinson-Earl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|34:54
|4-8
|2-2
|1-6
|5
|2
|11
|Huerter
|29:36
|6-10
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|2
|13
|Capela
|29:35
|5-9
|0-0
|4-14
|0
|4
|10
|Bogdanovic
|27:10
|5-13
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|13
|Young
|31:55
|9-20
|7-7
|1-4
|6
|2
|30
|Gallinari
|25:01
|4-5
|2-2
|0-6
|3
|2
|11
|Reddish
|22:59
|4-11
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|9
|L.Williams
|16:57
|3-6
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|8
|Wright
|14:38
|2-3
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|1
|8
|Cooper
|1:27
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dieng
|1:27
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1:27
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|1:27
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mays
|1:27
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-87
|15-16
|8-44
|25
|16
|113
Percentages: FG .483, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Young 5-9, Bogdanovic 3-8, Gallinari 1-2, L.Williams 1-2, Wright 1-2, Collins 1-3, Huerter 1-3, Reddish 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 5, Gallinari).
Turnovers: 7 (L.Williams 2, Young 2, Capela, Collins, Gallinari).
Steals: 6 (Bogdanovic, Collins, Gallinari, Huerter, Reddish, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma City
|27
|33
|11
|30
|—
|101
|Atlanta
|32
|34
|27
|20
|—
|113
A_15,806 (18,118). T_1:58.