WASHINGTON (103)
Caldwell-Pope 4-8 0-0 9, Hachimura 4-12 1-2 9, Porzingis 8-16 6-7 26, Kispert 5-11 0-0 12, Satoransky 4-5 0-0 9, Avdija 4-11 0-0 9, Gill 2-3 0-0 4, Bryant 1-2 0-0 2, Gafford 5-6 2-2 12, Neto 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 42-86 9-11 103.
ATLANTA (118)
Gallinari 11-19 0-0 26, Hunter 3-13 2-3 10, Capela 9-11 1-2 19, Huerter 2-9 0-0 5, Young 8-17 11-12 30, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Okongwu 4-5 0-0 8, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 6-13 0-0 18, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Mays 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 43-92 16-19 118.
|Washington
|31
|34
|18
|20
|—
|103
|Atlanta
|40
|27
|28
|23
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Washington 10-35 (Porzingis 4-8, Kispert 2-7, Satoransky 1-2, Smith 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Avdija 1-7, Neto 0-1, Hachimura 0-5), Atlanta 16-39 (Bogdanovic 6-9, Gallinari 4-7, Young 3-9, Hunter 2-4, Huerter 1-5, Knox II 0-1, Dieng 0-2, Wright 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 44 (Porzingis 18), Atlanta 39 (Gallinari 10). Assists_Washington 26 (Avdija, Smith 6), Atlanta 26 (Young 11). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Atlanta 13. A_17,381 (18,118)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.