|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caldwell-Pope
|26:00
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|9
|Hachimura
|31:41
|4-12
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|9
|Porzingis
|32:21
|8-16
|6-7
|3-18
|4
|3
|26
|Kispert
|32:05
|5-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|12
|Satoransky
|25:28
|4-5
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|9
|Avdija
|33:32
|4-11
|0-0
|2-7
|6
|4
|9
|Smith
|22:32
|4-10
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|2
|9
|Gafford
|14:24
|5-6
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|12
|Gill
|13:11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Bryant
|4:23
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Neto
|4:23
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|42-86
|9-11
|6-44
|26
|17
|103
Percentages: FG .488, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Porzingis 4-8, Kispert 2-7, Satoransky 1-2, Smith 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Avdija 1-7, Neto 0-1, Hachimura 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Porzingis 2, Gafford, Smith).
Turnovers: 14 (Caldwell-Pope 3, Porzingis 3, Smith 3, Avdija 2, Satoransky 2, Hachimura).
Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Gafford, Porzingis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gallinari
|39:10
|11-19
|0-0
|2-10
|1
|0
|26
|Hunter
|27:02
|3-13
|2-3
|0-4
|1
|3
|10
|Capela
|25:09
|9-11
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|1
|19
|Huerter
|28:33
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|5
|Young
|37:00
|8-17
|11-12
|1-2
|11
|3
|30
|Bogdanovic
|28:24
|6-13
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|18
|Wright
|25:51
|0-2
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|0
|2
|Okongwu
|21:21
|4-5
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|3
|8
|Cooper
|1:30
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dieng
|1:30
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1:30
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Knox II
|1:30
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mays
|1:30
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-92
|16-19
|7-39
|26
|13
|118
Percentages: FG .467, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 16-39, .410 (Bogdanovic 6-9, Gallinari 4-7, Young 3-9, Hunter 2-4, Huerter 1-5, Knox II 0-1, Dieng 0-2, Wright 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunter).
Turnovers: 6 (Young 3, Gallinari, Hunter, Okongwu).
Steals: 11 (Capela 4, Wright 4, Gallinari, Hunter, Okongwu).
Technical Fouls: Hunter, 6:21 second.
|Washington
|31
|34
|18
|20
|—
|103
|Atlanta
|40
|27
|28
|23
|—
|118
A_17,381 (18,118). T_ 2:01.
