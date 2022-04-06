FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Caldwell-Pope26:004-80-00-2219
Hachimura31:414-121-21-6029
Porzingis32:218-166-73-184326
Kispert32:055-110-00-33112
Satoransky25:284-50-00-1519
Avdija33:324-110-02-7649
Smith22:324-100-00-2629
Gafford14:245-62-20-10212
Gill13:112-30-00-1014
Bryant4:231-20-00-3002
Neto4:231-20-00-0002
Totals240:0042-869-116-442617103

Percentages: FG .488, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Porzingis 4-8, Kispert 2-7, Satoransky 1-2, Smith 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Avdija 1-7, Neto 0-1, Hachimura 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Porzingis 2, Gafford, Smith).

Turnovers: 14 (Caldwell-Pope 3, Porzingis 3, Smith 3, Avdija 2, Satoransky 2, Hachimura).

Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Gafford, Porzingis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gallinari39:1011-190-02-101026
Hunter27:023-132-30-41310
Capela25:099-111-22-70119
Huerter28:332-90-00-3325
Young37:008-1711-121-211330
Bogdanovic28:246-130-00-24118
Wright25:510-22-20-4302
Okongwu21:214-50-02-6338
Cooper1:300-00-00-0000
Dieng1:300-20-00-0000
Johnson1:300-00-00-1000
Knox II1:300-10-00-0000
Mays1:300-00-00-0000
Totals240:0043-9216-197-392613118

Percentages: FG .467, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 16-39, .410 (Bogdanovic 6-9, Gallinari 4-7, Young 3-9, Hunter 2-4, Huerter 1-5, Knox II 0-1, Dieng 0-2, Wright 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunter).

Turnovers: 6 (Young 3, Gallinari, Hunter, Okongwu).

Steals: 11 (Capela 4, Wright 4, Gallinari, Hunter, Okongwu).

Technical Fouls: Hunter, 6:21 second.

Washington31341820103
Atlanta40272823118

A_17,381 (18,118). T_ 2:01.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you