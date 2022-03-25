FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kuminga14:222-60-21-4014
Wiggins22:054-90-00-4229
Green23:501-32-32-5334
Poole38:578-224-40-410524
Thompson40:2314-260-01-73137
Payton II29:376-72-24-62314
Lee27:222-82-21-6036
Looney23:594-50-03-8328
Porter Jr.19:022-40-02-3424
Toscano-Anderson0:230-00-00-0000
Totals240:0043-9010-1314-472722110

Percentages: FG .478, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 14-41, .341 (Thompson 9-16, Poole 4-13, Wiggins 1-4, Green 0-1, Payton II 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-1, Kuminga 0-2, Lee 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Thompson).

Turnovers: 16 (Green 5, Poole 5, Payton II 2, Thompson 2, Kuminga, Looney).

Steals: 4 (Payton II 2, Lee, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gallinari37:089-205-50-53225
Hunter33:455-131-30-33211
Capela30:589-111-25-131119
Huerter37:177-171-20-62320
Young39:0612-205-51-415333
Wright18:531-20-02-3213
Okongwu17:020-00-01-5020
Luwawu-Cabarrot16:141-22-22-2145
Williams9:372-40-01-3005
Totals240:0046-8915-1912-442718121

Percentages: FG .517, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 14-37, .378 (Huerter 5-12, Young 4-9, Gallinari 2-9, Williams 1-1, Wright 1-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2, Hunter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Okongwu 2, Capela, Luwawu-Cabarrot).

Turnovers: 11 (Young 3, Capela 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2, Okongwu 2, Hunter, Williams).

Steals: 11 (Hunter 3, Wright 2, Young 2, Capela, Huerter, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Okongwu).

Technical Fouls: None.

Golden State42251627110
Atlanta36333220121

A_17,724 (18,118). T_2:08.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

