|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kuminga
|14:22
|2-6
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Wiggins
|22:05
|4-9
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|9
|Green
|23:50
|1-3
|2-3
|2-5
|3
|3
|4
|Poole
|38:57
|8-22
|4-4
|0-4
|10
|5
|24
|Thompson
|40:23
|14-26
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|1
|37
|Payton II
|29:37
|6-7
|2-2
|4-6
|2
|3
|14
|Lee
|27:22
|2-8
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|3
|6
|Looney
|23:59
|4-5
|0-0
|3-8
|3
|2
|8
|Porter Jr.
|19:02
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|4
|2
|4
|Toscano-Anderson
|0:23
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-90
|10-13
|14-47
|27
|22
|110
Percentages: FG .478, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 14-41, .341 (Thompson 9-16, Poole 4-13, Wiggins 1-4, Green 0-1, Payton II 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-1, Kuminga 0-2, Lee 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Thompson).
Turnovers: 16 (Green 5, Poole 5, Payton II 2, Thompson 2, Kuminga, Looney).
Steals: 4 (Payton II 2, Lee, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gallinari
|37:08
|9-20
|5-5
|0-5
|3
|2
|25
|Hunter
|33:45
|5-13
|1-3
|0-3
|3
|2
|11
|Capela
|30:58
|9-11
|1-2
|5-13
|1
|1
|19
|Huerter
|37:17
|7-17
|1-2
|0-6
|2
|3
|20
|Young
|39:06
|12-20
|5-5
|1-4
|15
|3
|33
|Wright
|18:53
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|1
|3
|Okongwu
|17:02
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|0
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|16:14
|1-2
|2-2
|2-2
|1
|4
|5
|Williams
|9:37
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|46-89
|15-19
|12-44
|27
|18
|121
Percentages: FG .517, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 14-37, .378 (Huerter 5-12, Young 4-9, Gallinari 2-9, Williams 1-1, Wright 1-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2, Hunter 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Okongwu 2, Capela, Luwawu-Cabarrot).
Turnovers: 11 (Young 3, Capela 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2, Okongwu 2, Hunter, Williams).
Steals: 11 (Hunter 3, Wright 2, Young 2, Capela, Huerter, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Okongwu).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Golden State
|42
|25
|16
|27
|—
|110
|Atlanta
|36
|33
|32
|20
|—
|121
A_17,724 (18,118). T_2:08.
