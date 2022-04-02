|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durant
|42:19
|19-28
|9-11
|0-7
|3
|1
|55
|Edwards
|19:02
|3-6
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|4
|9
|Drummond
|18:04
|4-11
|0-0
|6-13
|1
|2
|8
|Irving
|44:29
|12-32
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|5
|31
|Mills
|30:32
|0-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|0
|Jam.Johnson
|31:05
|1-3
|1-2
|2-9
|3
|4
|3
|Thomas
|24:29
|1-7
|3-5
|0-8
|2
|4
|5
|Claxton
|23:59
|2-4
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|3
|4
|Griffin
|6:01
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-99
|14-19
|10-52
|17
|29
|115
Percentages: FG .424, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Durant 8-10, Irving 7-14, Edwards 2-4, Griffin 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Jam.Johnson 0-2, Mills 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Claxton, Drummond, Edwards).
Turnovers: 13 (Durant 4, Irving 2, Jam.Johnson 2, Mills 2, Thomas 2, Drummond).
Steals: 5 (Drummond 2, Durant, Irving, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hunter
|26:36
|4-7
|6-8
|1-10
|2
|4
|15
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|22:24
|3-8
|4-5
|1-4
|1
|3
|11
|Capela
|30:07
|4-6
|1-4
|4-12
|1
|2
|9
|Huerter
|29:41
|2-10
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|5
|Young
|35:13
|10-24
|12-14
|1-6
|10
|2
|36
|Gallinari
|24:48
|5-9
|3-4
|0-5
|1
|1
|15
|Bogdanovic
|23:38
|3-9
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|8
|Okongwu
|17:53
|1-2
|4-6
|1-6
|0
|1
|6
|Wright
|16:56
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|9
|Williams
|12:44
|1-5
|5-6
|1-2
|0
|0
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|36-86
|37-49
|10-54
|18
|18
|122
Percentages: FG .419, FT .755.
3-Point Goals: 13-41, .317 (Young 4-9, Wright 3-6, Gallinari 2-5, Hunter 1-2, Williams 1-2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4, Huerter 1-7, Bogdanovic 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Okongwu 2, Capela, Wright).
Turnovers: 6 (Young 3, Bogdanovic, Huerter, Williams).
Steals: 10 (Bogdanovic 2, Capela 2, Okongwu 2, Wright 2, Gallinari, Luwawu-Cabarrot).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Brooklyn
|30
|20
|37
|28
|—
|115
|Atlanta
|28
|37
|29
|28
|—
|122
A_18,126 (18,118). T_2:27.
