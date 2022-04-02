FGFTReb
BROOKLYNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durant42:1919-289-110-73155
Edwards19:023-61-10-3049
Drummond18:044-110-06-13128
Irving44:2912-320-00-26531
Mills30:320-70-00-1140
Jam.Johnson31:051-31-22-9343
Thomas24:291-73-50-8245
Claxton23:592-40-02-7134
Griffin6:010-10-00-2020
Totals240:0042-9914-1910-521729115

Percentages: FG .424, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Durant 8-10, Irving 7-14, Edwards 2-4, Griffin 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Jam.Johnson 0-2, Mills 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Claxton, Drummond, Edwards).

Turnovers: 13 (Durant 4, Irving 2, Jam.Johnson 2, Mills 2, Thomas 2, Drummond).

Steals: 5 (Drummond 2, Durant, Irving, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hunter26:364-76-81-102415
Luwawu-Cabarrot22:243-84-51-41311
Capela30:074-61-44-12129
Huerter29:412-100-00-4035
Young35:1310-2412-141-610236
Gallinari24:485-93-40-51115
Bogdanovic23:383-92-20-1228
Okongwu17:531-24-61-6016
Wright16:563-60-01-4109
Williams12:441-55-61-2008
Totals240:0036-8637-4910-541818122

Percentages: FG .419, FT .755.

3-Point Goals: 13-41, .317 (Young 4-9, Wright 3-6, Gallinari 2-5, Hunter 1-2, Williams 1-2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4, Huerter 1-7, Bogdanovic 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Okongwu 2, Capela, Wright).

Turnovers: 6 (Young 3, Bogdanovic, Huerter, Williams).

Steals: 10 (Bogdanovic 2, Capela 2, Okongwu 2, Wright 2, Gallinari, Luwawu-Cabarrot).

Technical Fouls: None.

Brooklyn30203728115
Atlanta28372928122

A_18,126 (18,118). T_2:27.

