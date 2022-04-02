BROOKLYN (115)
Durant 19-28 9-11 55, Edwards 3-6 1-1 9, Drummond 4-11 0-0 8, Irving 12-32 0-0 31, Mills 0-7 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Jam.Johnson 1-3 1-2 3, Claxton 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 1-7 3-5 5. Totals 42-99 14-19 115.
ATLANTA (122)
Hunter 4-7 6-8 15, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-8 4-5 11, Capela 4-6 1-4 9, Huerter 2-10 0-0 5, Young 10-24 12-14 36, Gallinari 5-9 3-4 15, Okongwu 1-2 4-6 6, Bogdanovic 3-9 2-2 8, Williams 1-5 5-6 8, Wright 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 36-86 37-49 122.
|Brooklyn
|30
|20
|37
|28
|—
|115
|Atlanta
|28
|37
|29
|28
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 17-37 (Durant 8-10, Irving 7-14, Edwards 2-4, Griffin 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Jam.Johnson 0-2, Mills 0-5), Atlanta 13-41 (Young 4-9, Wright 3-6, Gallinari 2-5, Hunter 1-2, Williams 1-2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4, Huerter 1-7, Bogdanovic 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 52 (Drummond 13), Atlanta 54 (Capela 12). Assists_Brooklyn 17 (Irving 6), Atlanta 18 (Young 10). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 29, Atlanta 18. A_18,126 (18,118)
