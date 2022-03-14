PORTLAND (113)
Elleby 1-2 4-4 6, Watford 9-19 2-2 22, Eubanks 7-10 2-2 16, B.Williams 8-17 2-5 20, Hart 11-21 5-7 31, Brown III 1-1 0-0 2, Dunn 1-6 0-0 2, Hughes 3-4 0-0 8, K.Johnson 3-8 0-1 6. Totals 44-88 15-21 113.
ATLANTA (122)
Huerter 6-15 0-0 14, Hunter 6-17 5-6 20, Capela 4-12 0-0 8, Wright 0-3 4-4 4, Young 15-31 11-11 46, Knox II 0-3 0-0 0, Okongwu 3-5 6-7 12, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 2-13 4-4 9, L.Williams 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 40-109 30-32 122.
|Portland
|34
|33
|17
|29
|—
|113
|Atlanta
|29
|29
|31
|33
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_Portland 10-24 (Hart 4-7, Hughes 2-3, Watford 2-4, B.Williams 2-6, Dunn 0-1, Elleby 0-1, Eubanks 0-1, K.Johnson 0-1), Atlanta 12-48 (Young 5-14, Hunter 3-9, Huerter 2-9, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-8, Knox II 0-1, L.Williams 0-2, Wright 0-2). Fouled Out_Portland 1 (Dunn), Atlanta None. Rebounds_Portland 56 (Elleby 13), Atlanta 49 (Capela 16). Assists_Portland 25 (B.Williams 6), Atlanta 28 (Young 12). Total Fouls_Portland 25, Atlanta 15. A_16,432 (18,118)