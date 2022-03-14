|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Elleby
|29:17
|1-2
|4-4
|3-13
|5
|4
|6
|Watford
|38:51
|9-19
|2-2
|4-9
|2
|3
|22
|Eubanks
|29:32
|7-10
|2-2
|3-10
|2
|1
|16
|Hart
|38:11
|11-21
|5-7
|1-7
|4
|1
|31
|B.Williams
|35:47
|8-17
|2-5
|0-3
|6
|3
|20
|K.Johnson
|22:47
|3-8
|0-1
|0-5
|1
|2
|6
|Dunn
|19:38
|1-6
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|6
|2
|Hughes
|13:01
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|8
|Brown III
|12:55
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|44-88
|15-21
|11-56
|25
|25
|113
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Hart 4-7, Hughes 2-3, Watford 2-4, B.Williams 2-6, Dunn 0-1, Elleby 0-1, Eubanks 0-1, K.Johnson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Watford 4, Brown III 2, B.Williams, Eubanks, K.Johnson).
Turnovers: 20 (B.Williams 5, Dunn 4, Elleby 3, Eubanks 3, Brown III 2, Hart, K.Johnson, Watford).
Steals: 4 (Dunn 2, B.Williams, Eubanks).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Huerter
|35:40
|6-15
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|14
|Hunter
|33:37
|6-17
|5-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|20
|Capela
|28:07
|4-12
|0-0
|5-16
|0
|4
|8
|Wright
|30:13
|0-3
|4-4
|1-4
|4
|0
|4
|Young
|38:43
|15-31
|11-11
|2-6
|12
|1
|46
|Bogdanovic
|23:35
|2-13
|4-4
|2-3
|6
|1
|9
|Okongwu
|19:45
|3-5
|6-7
|3-7
|0
|4
|12
|L.Williams
|15:56
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|4
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|7:51
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Knox II
|6:32
|0-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-109
|30-32
|17-49
|28
|15
|122
Percentages: FG .367, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 12-48, .250 (Young 5-14, Hunter 3-9, Huerter 2-9, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-8, Knox II 0-1, L.Williams 0-2, Wright 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Capela 2, Hunter 2, Huerter, Wright).
Turnovers: 4 (Young 3, L.Williams).
Steals: 13 (L.Williams 3, Wright 3, Bogdanovic 2, Hunter 2, Capela, Okongwu, Young).
Technical Fouls: Young, 00:05 second.
|Portland
|34
|33
|17
|29
|—
|113
|Atlanta
|29
|29
|31
|33
|—
|122
A_16,432 (18,118). T_2:23.