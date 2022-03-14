FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Elleby29:171-24-43-13546
Watford38:519-192-24-92322
Eubanks29:327-102-23-102116
Hart38:1111-215-71-74131
B.Williams35:478-172-50-36320
K.Johnson22:473-80-10-5126
Dunn19:381-60-00-5362
Hughes13:013-40-00-1038
Brown III12:551-10-00-3222
Totals240:0044-8815-2111-562525113

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Hart 4-7, Hughes 2-3, Watford 2-4, B.Williams 2-6, Dunn 0-1, Elleby 0-1, Eubanks 0-1, K.Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Watford 4, Brown III 2, B.Williams, Eubanks, K.Johnson).

Turnovers: 20 (B.Williams 5, Dunn 4, Elleby 3, Eubanks 3, Brown III 2, Hart, K.Johnson, Watford).

Steals: 4 (Dunn 2, B.Williams, Eubanks).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Huerter35:406-150-01-42314
Hunter33:376-175-61-30020
Capela28:074-120-05-16048
Wright30:130-34-41-4404
Young38:4315-3111-112-612146
Bogdanovic23:352-134-42-3619
Okongwu19:453-56-73-70412
L.Williams15:562-60-00-1314
Luwawu-Cabarrot7:512-40-00-2015
Knox II6:320-30-02-3100
Totals240:0040-10930-3217-492815122

Percentages: FG .367, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 12-48, .250 (Young 5-14, Hunter 3-9, Huerter 2-9, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-8, Knox II 0-1, L.Williams 0-2, Wright 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Capela 2, Hunter 2, Huerter, Wright).

Turnovers: 4 (Young 3, L.Williams).

Steals: 13 (L.Williams 3, Wright 3, Bogdanovic 2, Hunter 2, Capela, Okongwu, Young).

Technical Fouls: Young, 00:05 second.

Portland34331729113
Atlanta29293133122

A_16,432 (18,118). T_2:23.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you