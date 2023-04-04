ATLANTA (123)
Bey 8-13 0-0 18, Collins 3-9 3-3 9, Capela 5-6 3-4 13, Bogdanovic 9-15 3-3 26, Murray 7-13 3-3 17, Griffin 2-7 2-2 7, Johnson 7-10 1-2 16, Fernando 1-1 0-0 2, Okongwu 4-7 2-2 11, D.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Forrest 1-3 0-0 2, Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Krejci 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-86 17-19 123.
CHICAGO (105)
Caruso 0-2 0-0 0, DeRozan 7-17 6-6 21, Vucevic 8-15 3-3 19, Beverley 4-9 0-0 11, LaVine 11-21 3-4 26, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, P.Williams 6-9 1-2 15, Terry 1-2 0-0 2, Drummond 0-0 2-4 2, Simonovic 1-2 0-0 2, Dosunmu 0-2 0-0 0, White 3-10 1-1 7. Totals 41-89 16-20 105.
|Atlanta
|36
|29
|25
|33
|—
|123
|Chicago
|26
|27
|27
|25
|—
|105
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-28 (Bogdanovic 5-10, Bey 2-6, Okongwu 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Johnson 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Collins 0-2, Murray 0-3), Chicago 7-31 (Beverley 3-7, P.Williams 2-5, DeRozan 1-4, LaVine 1-7, Caruso 0-1, Simonovic 0-1, Vucevic 0-2, White 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 48 (Capela 14), Chicago 32 (Vucevic 10). Assists_Atlanta 26 (Murray 9), Chicago 16 (LaVine 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Chicago 18. A_21,717 (20,917)
