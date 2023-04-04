|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bey
|33:56
|8-13
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|1
|18
|Collins
|23:46
|3-9
|3-3
|1-6
|2
|2
|9
|Capela
|25:56
|5-6
|3-4
|1-14
|0
|2
|13
|Bogdanovic
|33:29
|9-15
|3-3
|0-4
|5
|2
|26
|Murray
|34:43
|7-13
|3-3
|1-3
|9
|1
|17
|Griffin
|24:48
|2-7
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|5
|7
|Johnson
|22:08
|7-10
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|16
|Okongwu
|19:58
|4-7
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|11
|Forrest
|11:36
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Fernando
|2:06
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Holiday
|2:06
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Krejci
|2:06
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|1:41
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|D.Williams
|1:41
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|48-86
|17-19
|7-48
|26
|18
|123
Percentages: FG .558, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Bogdanovic 5-10, Bey 2-6, Okongwu 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Johnson 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Collins 0-2, Murray 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Okongwu 3, Collins 2, Fernando, Johnson).
Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Forrest 3, Griffin 3, Capela 2, Bogdanovic, Fernando, Murray, Okongwu).
Steals: 5 (Johnson 3, Bey, Murray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caruso
|19:13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|0
|DeRozan
|36:41
|7-17
|6-6
|0-4
|2
|2
|21
|Vucevic
|34:04
|8-15
|3-3
|2-10
|3
|1
|19
|Beverley
|31:40
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|11
|LaVine
|33:27
|11-21
|3-4
|0-3
|6
|2
|26
|P.Williams
|26:41
|6-9
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|15
|White
|22:24
|3-10
|1-1
|0-1
|3
|2
|7
|Dosunmu
|17:42
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Drummond
|7:30
|0-0
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Jones Jr.
|6:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Simonovic
|2:06
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Terry
|2:06
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|41-89
|16-20
|6-32
|16
|18
|105
Percentages: FG .461, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Beverley 3-7, P.Williams 2-5, DeRozan 1-4, LaVine 1-7, Caruso 0-1, Simonovic 0-1, Vucevic 0-2, White 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Drummond 2, P.Williams 2, Beverley, Caruso).
Turnovers: 8 (LaVine 2, White 2, Caruso, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Vucevic).
Steals: 8 (P.Williams 2, Beverley, DeRozan, Dosunmu, LaVine, Terry, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Atlanta
|36
|29
|25
|33
|—
|123
|Chicago
|26
|27
|27
|25
|—
|105
A_21,717 (20,917). T_2:08.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.