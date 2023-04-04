FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bey33:568-130-01-44118
Collins23:463-93-31-6229
Capela25:565-63-41-140213
Bogdanovic33:299-153-30-45226
Murray34:437-133-31-39117
Griffin24:482-72-20-2157
Johnson22:087-101-21-42216
Okongwu19:584-72-21-61211
Forrest11:361-30-00-3112
Fernando2:061-10-00-0002
Holiday2:060-00-00-0000
Krejci2:061-10-01-1002
Martin1:410-00-00-0100
D.Williams1:410-10-00-1000
Totals240:0048-8617-197-482618123

Percentages: FG .558, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Bogdanovic 5-10, Bey 2-6, Okongwu 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Johnson 1-3, D.Williams 0-1, Collins 0-2, Murray 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Okongwu 3, Collins 2, Fernando, Johnson).

Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Forrest 3, Griffin 3, Capela 2, Bogdanovic, Fernando, Murray, Okongwu).

Steals: 5 (Johnson 3, Bey, Murray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Caruso19:130-20-01-5130
DeRozan36:417-176-60-42221
Vucevic34:048-153-32-103119
Beverley31:404-90-00-20311
LaVine33:2711-213-40-36226
P.Williams26:416-91-21-21315
White22:243-101-10-1327
Dosunmu17:420-20-00-0020
Drummond7:300-02-41-4002
Jones Jr.6:260-00-00-0000
Simonovic2:061-20-00-0002
Terry2:061-20-01-1002
Totals240:0041-8916-206-321618105

Percentages: FG .461, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Beverley 3-7, P.Williams 2-5, DeRozan 1-4, LaVine 1-7, Caruso 0-1, Simonovic 0-1, Vucevic 0-2, White 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Drummond 2, P.Williams 2, Beverley, Caruso).

Turnovers: 8 (LaVine 2, White 2, Caruso, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Vucevic).

Steals: 8 (P.Williams 2, Beverley, DeRozan, Dosunmu, LaVine, Terry, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Atlanta36292533123
Chicago26272725105

A_21,717 (20,917). T_2:08.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you