|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Johnson
|29:03
|9-14
|7-9
|0-2
|2
|3
|25
|Sochan
|21:20
|7-15
|2-2
|1-9
|5
|0
|18
|Z.Collins
|23:21
|4-10
|0-0
|2-5
|4
|3
|9
|Branham
|28:02
|4-15
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|10
|Jones
|24:48
|3-8
|2-2
|3-7
|3
|0
|8
|Graham
|23:43
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|9
|Roby
|20:11
|2-7
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|5
|4
|Bates-Diop
|19:32
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|5
|Barlow
|18:56
|3-5
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|8
|S.Johnson
|15:27
|3-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|7
|Dieng
|9:25
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Wesley
|6:12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-94
|15-17
|14-49
|25
|17
|106
Percentages: FG .426, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Graham 3-7, Sochan 2-7, Branham 2-8, S.Johnson 1-1, Bates-Diop 1-2, Dieng 1-3, Z.Collins 1-3, Jones 0-1, Wesley 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2, Roby 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Graham 2, Roby, Sochan, Z.Collins).
Turnovers: 19 (Z.Collins 5, Barlow 3, Roby 3, Jones 2, K.Johnson 2, Bates-Diop, Graham, S.Johnson, Sochan).
Steals: 9 (Graham 2, Jones 2, Dieng, K.Johnson, Roby, Sochan, Z.Collins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Collins
|31:07
|6-14
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|4
|17
|Hunter
|32:51
|8-13
|6-9
|1-5
|1
|2
|24
|Capela
|29:03
|7-12
|0-0
|6-12
|1
|1
|14
|Murray
|33:06
|8-18
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|1
|18
|Young
|32:37
|9-19
|4-4
|1-4
|17
|0
|24
|Bogdanovic
|26:51
|5-9
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|0
|13
|Okongwu
|18:57
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Griffin
|16:53
|1-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|J.Johnson
|15:09
|2-4
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|0
|5
|Holiday
|1:43
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|1:43
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|50-103
|15-19
|14-48
|29
|10
|125
Percentages: FG .485, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Bogdanovic 3-3, Hunter 2-5, Murray 2-5, Young 2-5, J.Collins 1-4, J.Johnson 0-1, Griffin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Capela 3, J.Collins 2, Young).
Turnovers: 10 (Young 5, Griffin, Hunter, J.Johnson, Murray, Okongwu).
Steals: 9 (Hunter 3, J.Collins 2, J.Johnson, Murray, Okongwu, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Antonio
|31
|29
|17
|29
|—
|106
|Atlanta
|32
|29
|32
|32
|—
|125
A_17,875 (18,118). T_2:04.
