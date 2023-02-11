FGFTReb
SAN ANTONIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Johnson29:039-147-90-22325
Sochan21:207-152-21-95018
Z.Collins23:214-100-02-5439
Branham28:024-150-02-61210
Jones24:483-82-23-7308
Graham23:433-80-00-2409
Roby20:112-70-01-6154
Bates-Diop19:321-42-21-2315
Barlow18:563-52-22-3128
S.Johnson15:273-30-01-4007
Dieng9:251-30-01-2003
Wesley6:120-20-00-1110
Totals240:0040-9415-1714-492517106

Percentages: FG .426, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Graham 3-7, Sochan 2-7, Branham 2-8, S.Johnson 1-1, Bates-Diop 1-2, Dieng 1-3, Z.Collins 1-3, Jones 0-1, Wesley 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2, Roby 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Graham 2, Roby, Sochan, Z.Collins).

Turnovers: 19 (Z.Collins 5, Barlow 3, Roby 3, Jones 2, K.Johnson 2, Bates-Diop, Graham, S.Johnson, Sochan).

Steals: 9 (Graham 2, Jones 2, Dieng, K.Johnson, Roby, Sochan, Z.Collins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Collins31:076-144-40-32417
Hunter32:518-136-91-51224
Capela29:037-120-06-121114
Murray33:068-180-01-73118
Young32:379-194-41-417024
Bogdanovic26:515-90-01-32013
Okongwu18:573-60-00-3206
Griffin16:531-70-00-3022
J.Johnson15:092-41-23-6105
Holiday1:431-10-01-2002
Martin1:430-00-00-0000
Totals240:0050-10315-1914-482910125

Percentages: FG .485, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Bogdanovic 3-3, Hunter 2-5, Murray 2-5, Young 2-5, J.Collins 1-4, J.Johnson 0-1, Griffin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Capela 3, J.Collins 2, Young).

Turnovers: 10 (Young 5, Griffin, Hunter, J.Johnson, Murray, Okongwu).

Steals: 9 (Hunter 3, J.Collins 2, J.Johnson, Murray, Okongwu, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Antonio31291729106
Atlanta32293232125

A_17,875 (18,118). T_2:04.

