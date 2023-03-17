FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DiVincenzo35:496-133-40-36018
Kuminga25:535-120-23-63410
Looney34:068-102-47-163418
Curry37:1812-273-32-65231
Thompson35:186-141-10-115015
Poole23:384-122-20-24312
Lamb21:224-70-02-5138
J.Green13:542-32-22-3046
Moody12:420-01-20-2101
Totals240:0047-9814-2016-542820119

Percentages: FG .480, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 11-40, .275 (Curry 4-13, DiVincenzo 3-9, Thompson 2-7, Poole 2-8, Kuminga 0-1, Lamb 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Looney 4, J.Green 2, Thompson 2, Kuminga).

Turnovers: 17 (Curry 6, Thompson 6, Poole 3, J.Green, Kuminga).

Steals: 6 (Thompson 3, DiVincenzo, Lamb, Poole).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins28:478-152-21-50422
Hunter27:245-122-40-31314
Capela22:233-40-24-9206
Murray36:304-142-41-79210
Young32:188-186-71-612125
Bogdanovic25:355-110-00-20114
Okongwu23:558-93-43-71219
Bey22:182-60-01-3205
Griffin20:504-112-22-30212
Totals240:0047-10017-2513-452715127

Percentages: FG .470, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Collins 4-7, Bogdanovic 4-8, Young 3-6, Hunter 2-4, Griffin 2-7, Bey 1-5, Murray 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Bogdanovic 2, Capela 2, Okongwu 2, Collins, Hunter).

Turnovers: 10 (Young 4, Bey, Bogdanovic, Collins, Griffin, Hunter, Murray).

Steals: 7 (Bey, Bogdanovic, Collins, Griffin, Murray, Okongwu, Young).

Technical Fouls: Collins, 5:08 fourth.

Golden State31353023119
Atlanta39323323127

A_18,201 (18,118). T_2:10.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you