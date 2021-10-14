MIAMI (92)
Martin 5-14 0-0 11, Okpala 4-13 2-4 10, Haslem 0-4 1-2 1, Strus 6-14 1-1 18, Vincent 2-9 2-2 7, Potter 6-14 2-2 16, Smart 8-16 1-1 20, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Stewart 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 35-91 9-12 92.
ATLANTA (127)
Collins 5-11 2-2 13, Hunter 7-12 1-1 19, Capela 5-6 0-1 10, Bogdanovic 3-10 0-0 8, Young 10-22 2-2 27, Hill 1-3 2-2 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Huerter 5-9 0-0 13, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4 0-0 6, Reddish 5-14 0-0 12, Dieng 3-4 0-0 6, Hamilton 1-2 0-1 2, Cooper 1-2 1-2 3, Mays 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 49-101 10-13 127.
|Miami
|17
|26
|29
|20
|—
|92
|Atlanta
|33
|34
|30
|30
|—
|127
3-Point Goals_Miami 13-38 (Strus 5-9, Smart 3-8, Potter 2-6, Martin 1-4, Vincent 1-5, Okpala 0-2, Smith 0-2), Atlanta 19-46 (Young 5-12, Hunter 4-6, Huerter 3-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-6, Reddish 2-8, Collins 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 51 (Potter 16), Atlanta 51 (Collins 11). Assists_Miami 23 (Vincent 10), Atlanta 33 (Young 15). Total Fouls_Miami 20, Atlanta 17. A_12,527 (18,118)