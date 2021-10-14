|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Martin
|28:38
|5-14
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|5
|11
|Okpala
|35:07
|4-13
|2-4
|6-7
|0
|2
|10
|Haslem
|13:25
|0-4
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|1
|Strus
|30:15
|6-14
|1-1
|0-9
|1
|2
|18
|Vincent
|31:00
|2-9
|2-2
|1-2
|10
|1
|7
|Smart
|34:35
|8-16
|1-1
|1-5
|1
|2
|20
|Potter
|32:29
|6-14
|2-2
|3-16
|1
|2
|16
|Stewart
|17:31
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Smith
|17:00
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|35-91
|9-12
|13-51
|23
|20
|92
Percentages: FG .385, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Strus 5-9, Smart 3-8, Potter 2-6, Stewart 1-1, Martin 1-4, Vincent 1-5, Haslem 0-1, Okpala 0-2, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Haslem 2, Okpala, Smith).
Turnovers: 18 (Smart 4, Okpala 3, Martin 2, Potter 2, Strus 2, Vincent 2, Haslem, Smith, Stewart).
Steals: 5 (Okpala 3, Smith 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|28:44
|5-11
|2-2
|4-11
|1
|0
|13
|Hunter
|29:15
|7-12
|1-1
|0-3
|3
|0
|19
|Capela
|12:23
|5-6
|0-1
|3-10
|0
|2
|10
|Bogdanovic
|23:29
|3-10
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|8
|Young
|29:48
|10-22
|2-2
|0-3
|15
|1
|27
|Huerter
|22:07
|5-9
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|13
|Dieng
|20:27
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|6
|Reddish
|20:23
|5-14
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|12
|Hill
|13:16
|1-3
|2-2
|3-4
|3
|0
|4
|Wright
|12:43
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|4
|Cooper
|5:29
|1-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Hamilton
|5:29
|1-2
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Johnson
|5:29
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|5:29
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Mays
|5:29
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|49-101
|10-13
|13-51
|33
|17
|127
Percentages: FG .485, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 19-46, .413 (Young 5-12, Hunter 4-6, Huerter 3-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-6, Reddish 2-8, Collins 1-2, Cooper 0-1, Hill 0-1, Mays 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Dieng 2, Bogdanovic, Collins, Hamilton, Hill, Huerter, Johnson).
Turnovers: 11 (Reddish 3, Dieng 2, Young 2, Bogdanovic, Collins, Cooper, Luwawu-Cabarrot).
Steals: 10 (Dieng 3, Collins 2, Reddish 2, Hunter, Wright, Young).
Technical Fouls: Young, 6:47 third.
|Miami
|17
|26
|29
|20
|—
|92
|Atlanta
|33
|34
|30
|30
|—
|127
A_12,527 (18,118). T_2:07.