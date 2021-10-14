FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Martin28:385-140-01-34511
Okpala35:074-132-46-70210
Haslem13:250-41-20-4311
Strus30:156-141-10-91218
Vincent31:002-92-21-21017
Smart34:358-161-11-51220
Potter32:296-142-23-161216
Stewart17:312-30-00-2125
Smith17:002-40-01-3234
Totals240:0035-919-1213-51232092

Percentages: FG .385, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Strus 5-9, Smart 3-8, Potter 2-6, Stewart 1-1, Martin 1-4, Vincent 1-5, Haslem 0-1, Okpala 0-2, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Haslem 2, Okpala, Smith).

Turnovers: 18 (Smart 4, Okpala 3, Martin 2, Potter 2, Strus 2, Vincent 2, Haslem, Smith, Stewart).

Steals: 5 (Okpala 3, Smith 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins28:445-112-24-111013
Hunter29:157-121-10-33019
Capela12:235-60-13-100210
Bogdanovic23:293-100-02-4148
Young29:4810-222-20-315127
Huerter22:075-90-00-42213
Dieng20:273-40-00-2226
Reddish20:235-140-00-11312
Hill13:161-32-23-4304
Wright12:431-12-20-0304
Cooper5:291-21-20-2003
Hamilton5:291-20-11-4012
Johnson5:290-00-00-2000
Luwawu-Cabarrot5:292-40-00-1016
Mays5:290-10-00-0210
Totals240:0049-10110-1313-513317127

Percentages: FG .485, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 19-46, .413 (Young 5-12, Hunter 4-6, Huerter 3-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-6, Reddish 2-8, Collins 1-2, Cooper 0-1, Hill 0-1, Mays 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Dieng 2, Bogdanovic, Collins, Hamilton, Hill, Huerter, Johnson).

Turnovers: 11 (Reddish 3, Dieng 2, Young 2, Bogdanovic, Collins, Cooper, Luwawu-Cabarrot).

Steals: 10 (Dieng 3, Collins 2, Reddish 2, Hunter, Wright, Young).

Technical Fouls: Young, 6:47 third.

Miami1726292092
Atlanta33343030127

A_12,527 (18,118). T_2:07.

