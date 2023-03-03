PORTLAND (111)
Grant 5-16 3-4 14, Thybulle 3-7 0-0 8, Eubanks 4-7 0-0 8, Lillard 10-21 8-9 33, Reddish 9-17 3-4 25, Knox II 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Watford 4-6 0-0 8, Little 1-2 0-0 2, K.Johnson 1-1 0-1 2, Sharpe 3-8 2-2 9. Totals 41-87 16-20 111.
ATLANTA (129)
Collins 3-4 0-0 6, Hunter 7-14 1-2 17, Capela 5-7 1-2 11, Murray 17-22 2-2 41, Young 6-14 8-8 23, Bey 3-8 1-2 7, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, J.Johnson 4-6 0-0 8, Okongwu 3-5 0-0 7, Bogdanovic 3-9 0-0 7, Holiday 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 52-91 13-16 129.
|Portland
|19
|30
|27
|35
|—
|111
|Atlanta
|31
|28
|38
|32
|—
|129
3-Point Goals_Portland 13-39 (Lillard 5-11, Reddish 4-9, Thybulle 2-5, Sharpe 1-5, Grant 1-6, Little 0-1, Watford 0-2), Atlanta 12-26 (Murray 5-5, Young 3-5, Hunter 2-4, Okongwu 1-1, Bogdanovic 1-5, Collins 0-1, Griffin 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Bey 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 34 (Eubanks 7), Atlanta 43 (Capela 12). Assists_Portland 22 (Lillard 8), Atlanta 30 (Young 11). Total Fouls_Portland 15, Atlanta 19. A_17,521 (18,118)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.