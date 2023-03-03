FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grant39:115-163-41-54114
Thybulle32:243-70-02-5238
Eubanks22:274-70-01-7018
Lillard36:4110-218-91-48233
Reddish32:429-173-40-32225
Sharpe28:073-82-22-4429
Watford23:164-60-02-3238
Little14:471-20-00-2012
Walker5:510-10-00-1000
K.Johnson2:171-10-10-0002
Knox II2:171-10-00-0002
Totals240:0041-8716-209-342215111

Percentages: FG .471, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Lillard 5-11, Reddish 4-9, Thybulle 2-5, Sharpe 1-5, Grant 1-6, Little 0-1, Watford 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Grant 3, Reddish 2, Eubanks, Thybulle).

Turnovers: 17 (Watford 6, Lillard 3, Eubanks 2, Grant 2, Reddish 2, K.Johnson, Thybulle).

Steals: 11 (Thybulle 4, Grant 2, Lillard 2, K.Johnson, Reddish, Sharpe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins23:143-40-00-3036
Hunter32:027-141-20-41317
Capela25:205-71-24-123011
Murray33:3617-222-20-56141
Young29:126-148-82-711023
Bey23:523-81-22-3247
Bogdanovic23:013-90-00-1237
Okongwu22:403-50-01-4027
J.Johnson22:294-60-01-4438
Griffin2:170-10-00-0100
Holiday2:171-10-00-0002
Totals240:0052-9113-1610-433019129

Percentages: FG .571, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Murray 5-5, Young 3-5, Hunter 2-4, Okongwu 1-1, Bogdanovic 1-5, Collins 0-1, Griffin 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Bey 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bogdanovic 2, Capela, Collins, Okongwu).

Turnovers: 17 (Murray 4, Okongwu 4, Young 4, Hunter 2, Capela, Collins, Griffin).

Steals: 10 (Okongwu 3, Young 2, Bey, Capela, Griffin, J.Johnson, Murray).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland19302735111
Atlanta31283832129

A_17,521 (18,118). T_2:06.

