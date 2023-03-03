|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grant
|39:11
|5-16
|3-4
|1-5
|4
|1
|14
|Thybulle
|32:24
|3-7
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|3
|8
|Eubanks
|22:27
|4-7
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|1
|8
|Lillard
|36:41
|10-21
|8-9
|1-4
|8
|2
|33
|Reddish
|32:42
|9-17
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|2
|25
|Sharpe
|28:07
|3-8
|2-2
|2-4
|4
|2
|9
|Watford
|23:16
|4-6
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|3
|8
|Little
|14:47
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Walker
|5:51
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Johnson
|2:17
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Knox II
|2:17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|41-87
|16-20
|9-34
|22
|15
|111
Percentages: FG .471, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Lillard 5-11, Reddish 4-9, Thybulle 2-5, Sharpe 1-5, Grant 1-6, Little 0-1, Watford 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Grant 3, Reddish 2, Eubanks, Thybulle).
Turnovers: 17 (Watford 6, Lillard 3, Eubanks 2, Grant 2, Reddish 2, K.Johnson, Thybulle).
Steals: 11 (Thybulle 4, Grant 2, Lillard 2, K.Johnson, Reddish, Sharpe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|23:14
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|6
|Hunter
|32:02
|7-14
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|17
|Capela
|25:20
|5-7
|1-2
|4-12
|3
|0
|11
|Murray
|33:36
|17-22
|2-2
|0-5
|6
|1
|41
|Young
|29:12
|6-14
|8-8
|2-7
|11
|0
|23
|Bey
|23:52
|3-8
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|4
|7
|Bogdanovic
|23:01
|3-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|7
|Okongwu
|22:40
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|7
|J.Johnson
|22:29
|4-6
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|3
|8
|Griffin
|2:17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Holiday
|2:17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|52-91
|13-16
|10-43
|30
|19
|129
Percentages: FG .571, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Murray 5-5, Young 3-5, Hunter 2-4, Okongwu 1-1, Bogdanovic 1-5, Collins 0-1, Griffin 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Bey 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bogdanovic 2, Capela, Collins, Okongwu).
Turnovers: 17 (Murray 4, Okongwu 4, Young 4, Hunter 2, Capela, Collins, Griffin).
Steals: 10 (Okongwu 3, Young 2, Bey, Capela, Griffin, J.Johnson, Murray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Portland
|19
|30
|27
|35
|—
|111
|Atlanta
|31
|28
|38
|32
|—
|129
A_17,521 (18,118). T_2:06.
