AtlantaColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals45131813Totals376135
Acuña Jr. dh5121Joe lf3320
Swanson ss5122Blackmon dh5142
Ozuna lf5110Cron 1b5112
Duvall lf0000Rodgers 2b5010
Riley 3b5231McMahon 3b4010
Albies 2b5220Grichuk rf4010
Olson 1b5011Iglesias ss4020
d'Arnaud c5336Hampson cf4111
Heredia rf5111Serven c3000
Harris II cf5231

Atlanta03204310013
Colorado1000311006

E_Rodgers (7). DP_Atlanta 3, Colorado 0. LOB_Atlanta 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (7), Swanson (10), Riley 2 (13), Harris II (2), Joe 2 (9), Iglesias (12). 3B_Heredia (1). HR_d'Arnaud 2 (6), Cron (14), Hampson (2). SB_Swanson (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Anderson W,4-36105519
Cruz121110
O'Day110012
Lee100001
Colorado
Gomber L,2-65109925
Blach374401
Stephenson110001

WP_Gomber.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:58. A_26,594 (50,445).

