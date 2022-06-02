|Atlanta
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|45
|13
|18
|13
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|5
|Acuña Jr. dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Joe lf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Ozuna lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Duvall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|3
|3
|6
|Hampson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Heredia rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Atlanta
|032
|043
|100
|—
|13
|Colorado
|100
|031
|100
|—
|6
E_Rodgers (7). DP_Atlanta 3, Colorado 0. LOB_Atlanta 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (7), Swanson (10), Riley 2 (13), Harris II (2), Joe 2 (9), Iglesias (12). 3B_Heredia (1). HR_d'Arnaud 2 (6), Cron (14), Hampson (2). SB_Swanson (9).
|6
|10
|5
|5
|1
|9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Gomber.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:58. A_26,594 (50,445).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
