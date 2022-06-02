AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4513181327
Acuña Jr. dh512111.291
Swanson ss512210.270
Ozuna lf511001.234
Duvall lf000000.191
Riley 3b523102.267
Albies 2b522000.251
Olson 1b501100.256
d'Arnaud c533600.262
Heredia rf511102.125
Harris II cf523101.286

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals376135312
Joe lf332020.271
Blackmon dh514201.251
Cron 1b511201.303
Rodgers 2b501002.264
McMahon 3b401002.244
Grichuk rf401001.275
Iglesias ss402000.325
Hampson cf411102.226
Serven c300013.276

Atlanta032043100_13180
Colorado100031100_6131

E_Rodgers (7). LOB_Atlanta 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (7), Swanson (10), Riley 2 (13), Harris II (2), Joe 2 (9), Iglesias (12). 3B_Heredia (1). HR_d'Arnaud 2 (6), off Gomber; Cron (14), off Anderson; Hampson (2), off Anderson. RBIs_Heredia (5), Harris II (3), Swanson 2 (26), d'Arnaud 6 (23), Riley (29), Olson (23), Acuña Jr. (11), Blackmon 2 (25), Cron 2 (40), Hampson (9). SB_Swanson (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Ozuna, d'Arnaud); Colorado 3 (Joe, Rodgers, Grichuk). RISP_Atlanta 9 for 19; Colorado 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Ozuna, Olson, Cron 2. GIDP_Cron, Iglesias.

DP_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Albies, Olson; Albies, Swanson, Olson; Swanson, Albies, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 4-361055191044.70
Cruz121110214.50
O'Day110012184.26
Lee100001161.23
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber, L, 2-65109925936.54
Blach374401555.97
Stephenson11000195.40

WP_Gomber.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:58. A_26,594 (50,445).

