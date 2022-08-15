New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3417115
Nimmo cf402000.267
Marte rf200011.290
Perez c100000.148
Lindor ss300000.267
Marrero ss100000.000
Alonso 1b300002.279
Naquin rf100001.254
Vogelbach dh400000.239
Canha lf401000.265
McNeil 2b414000.315
Escobar 3b400100.216
McCann c-1b300001.184

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3913151334
Acuña Jr. rf523300.278
Heredia rf000000.136
Swanson ss413310.294
Riley 3b511000.291
Olson 1b511102.249
Contreras dh411111.258
Rosario lf311100.185
a-Grossman ph-lf201001.263
d'Arnaud c421300.257
Grissom 2b322010.429
Harris II cf421100.292

New York000010000_171
Atlanta03020800x_13151

a-struck out for Rosario in the 6th.

E_Escobar (9), Acuña Jr. (4). LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_McNeil 2 (29), Canha (12), Swanson (25), Acuña Jr. 3 (16), Grissom (2). HR_Contreras (16), off Carrasco; Rosario (4), off Carrasco; d'Arnaud (12), off Givens. RBIs_Escobar (44), Contreras (32), Rosario (18), Acuña Jr. 3 (32), Swanson 3 (64), Harris II (39), Olson (76). SB_Swanson (15).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Escobar 2, Marrero); Atlanta 4 (Riley 2, Olson, Harris II). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Atlanta 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Escobar, Perez, Harris II. GIDP_Rosario.

DP_New York 1 (Escobar, Lindor, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, L, 13-5243311513.92
Rodríguez12-311111255.03
Medina11-356510504.63
Givens143302224.05
Ruf210000140.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 7-4531114873.04
McHugh11-300000182.98
Young22-340001510.00

Inherited runners-scored_Medina 1-1, Givens 1-1. HBP_Carrasco (d'Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:18. A_38,380 (41,084).

