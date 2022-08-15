|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|1
|5
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Marte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Marrero ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Naquin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|McCann c-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|13
|15
|13
|3
|4
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.278
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.294
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|a-Grossman ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.257
|Grissom 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Harris II cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|New York
|000
|010
|000_1
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|030
|208
|00x_13
|15
|1
a-struck out for Rosario in the 6th.
E_Escobar (9), Acuña Jr. (4). LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_McNeil 2 (29), Canha (12), Swanson (25), Acuña Jr. 3 (16), Grissom (2). HR_Contreras (16), off Carrasco; Rosario (4), off Carrasco; d'Arnaud (12), off Givens. RBIs_Escobar (44), Contreras (32), Rosario (18), Acuña Jr. 3 (32), Swanson 3 (64), Harris II (39), Olson (76). SB_Swanson (15).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Escobar 2, Marrero); Atlanta 4 (Riley 2, Olson, Harris II). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Atlanta 7 for 14.
Runners moved up_Escobar, Perez, Harris II. GIDP_Rosario.
DP_New York 1 (Escobar, Lindor, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 13-5
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|51
|3.92
|Rodríguez
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|5.03
|Medina
|1
|1-3
|5
|6
|5
|1
|0
|50
|4.63
|Givens
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|22
|4.05
|Ruf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 7-4
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|87
|3.04
|McHugh
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.98
|Young
|2
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|51
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Medina 1-1, Givens 1-1. HBP_Carrasco (d'Arnaud).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:18. A_38,380 (41,084).
