New YorkAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals43101410Totals46131912
Nimmo cf5214Acuña Jr. rf5121
Álvarez dh5223Olson 1b6010
McNeil 2b6120Hilliard pr0100
Lindor ss4120Riley 3b6342
Baty 3b4121d'Arnaud c4432
Marte rf5231Rosario lf6021
Pham lf4011Albies 2b5213
Narváez c5110Ozuna dh5111
Vientos 1b5000Arcia ss5132
Canha pr-1b0000Harris II cf4020

New York051211000010
Atlanta302011021313

E_Marte (1). DP_New York 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_Pham (5), Acuña Jr. (18), Harris II (6). HR_Nimmo (5), Álvarez 2 (11), Riley (11), Ozuna (12), d'Arnaud (2), Arcia (5), Albies (14). SB_Baty (1), Lindor (5).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Verlander375443
Nogosek11-341100
Brigham H,5111100
Raley120000
Smith H,8122200
Robertson BS,10-1212-321103
Hunter L,0-12-313210
Atlanta
Strider488828
Tonkin252201
Jiménez200013
Chavez110022
Iglesias W,2-2100002

Brigham pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Raley pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Smith pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Robertson.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T_3:33. A_39,347 (41,149).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

