|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|46
|13
|19
|12
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|1
|4
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Álvarez dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Olson 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil 2b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Hilliard pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Riley 3b
|6
|3
|4
|2
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Rosario lf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Narváez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Vientos 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Canha pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|New York
|051
|211
|000
|0
|—
|10
|Atlanta
|302
|011
|021
|3
|—
|13
E_Marte (1). DP_New York 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_Pham (5), Acuña Jr. (18), Harris II (6). HR_Nimmo (5), Álvarez 2 (11), Riley (11), Ozuna (12), d'Arnaud (2), Arcia (5), Albies (14). SB_Baty (1), Lindor (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Verlander
|3
|7
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Nogosek
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brigham H,5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Raley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith H,8
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Robertson BS,10-12
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Hunter L,0-1
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|Strider
|4
|8
|8
|8
|2
|8
|Tonkin
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Jiménez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Iglesias W,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Brigham pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Raley pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Smith pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Robertson.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.
T_3:33. A_39,347 (41,149).
