New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals43101410516
Nimmo cf521411.283
Álvarez dh522313.244
McNeil 2b612003.279
Lindor ss412010.220
Baty 3b412111.239
Marte rf523101.254
Pham lf401112.238
Narváez c511002.286
Vientos 1b500003.162
1-Canha pr-1b000000.238

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4613191256
Acuña Jr. rf512110.332
Olson 1b601001.231
2-Hilliard pr010000.246
Riley 3b634200.281
d'Arnaud c443220.303
Rosario lf602101.253
Albies 2b521310.256
Ozuna dh511103.234
Arcia ss513200.326
Harris II cf402011.191

New York0512110000_10141
Atlanta3020110213_13190

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Vientos in the 10th. 2-ran for Olson in the 10th.

E_Marte (1). LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_Pham (5), Acuña Jr. (18), Harris II (6). HR_Nimmo (5), off Strider; Álvarez (10), off Strider; Álvarez (11), off Tonkin; Riley (11), off Verlander; Ozuna (12), off Nogosek; d'Arnaud (2), off Smith; Arcia (5), off Robertson; Albies (14), off Hunter. RBIs_Marte (18), Nimmo 4 (25), Baty (17), Álvarez 3 (23), Pham (20), Riley 2 (32), Arcia 2 (17), Acuña Jr. (34), Ozuna (26), Rosario (26), d'Arnaud 2 (10), Albies 3 (42). SB_Baty (1), Lindor (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Narváez 2, Vientos 3, McNeil); Atlanta 6 (Riley, Ozuna, Olson 4). RISP_New York 4 for 17; Atlanta 4 for 17.

Runners moved up_d'Arnaud. GIDP_Baty, Albies, Acuña Jr..

DP_New York 2 (Lindor, Vientos; McNeil, Vientos); Atlanta 1 (Olson, Arcia, Olson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander375443824.85
Nogosek11-341100305.61
Brigham, H, 5111100173.86
Raley120000172.95
Smith, H, 8122200114.37
Robertson, BS, 10-1212-321103331.98
Hunter, L, 0-12-313210156.65
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider488828873.79
Tonkin252201333.81
Jiménez200013293.98
Chavez110022251.67
Iglesias, W, 2-210000292.63

Inherited runners-scored_Brigham 1-0, Raley 1-1, Smith 1-0. WP_Robertson.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T_3:33. A_39,347 (41,149).

