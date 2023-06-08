|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|10
|14
|10
|5
|16
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.283
|Álvarez dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|3
|.244
|McNeil 2b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.238
|Narváez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Vientos 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.162
|1-Canha pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|46
|13
|19
|12
|5
|6
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.332
|Olson 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|2-Hilliard pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Riley 3b
|6
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.303
|Rosario lf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.256
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.234
|Arcia ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.326
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|New York
|051
|211
|000
|0_10
|14
|1
|Atlanta
|302
|011
|021
|3_13
|19
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Vientos in the 10th. 2-ran for Olson in the 10th.
E_Marte (1). LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 10. 2B_Pham (5), Acuña Jr. (18), Harris II (6). HR_Nimmo (5), off Strider; Álvarez (10), off Strider; Álvarez (11), off Tonkin; Riley (11), off Verlander; Ozuna (12), off Nogosek; d'Arnaud (2), off Smith; Arcia (5), off Robertson; Albies (14), off Hunter. RBIs_Marte (18), Nimmo 4 (25), Baty (17), Álvarez 3 (23), Pham (20), Riley 2 (32), Arcia 2 (17), Acuña Jr. (34), Ozuna (26), Rosario (26), d'Arnaud 2 (10), Albies 3 (42). SB_Baty (1), Lindor (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Narváez 2, Vientos 3, McNeil); Atlanta 6 (Riley, Ozuna, Olson 4). RISP_New York 4 for 17; Atlanta 4 for 17.
Runners moved up_d'Arnaud. GIDP_Baty, Albies, Acuña Jr..
DP_New York 2 (Lindor, Vientos; McNeil, Vientos); Atlanta 1 (Olson, Arcia, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|3
|7
|5
|4
|4
|3
|82
|4.85
|Nogosek
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|5.61
|Brigham, H, 5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.86
|Raley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.95
|Smith, H, 8
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|4.37
|Robertson, BS, 10-12
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|33
|1.98
|Hunter, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|15
|6.65
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider
|4
|8
|8
|8
|2
|8
|87
|3.79
|Tonkin
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|33
|3.81
|Jiménez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|3.98
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|1.67
|Iglesias, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.63
Inherited runners-scored_Brigham 1-0, Raley 1-1, Smith 1-0. WP_Robertson.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.
T_3:33. A_39,347 (41,149).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.