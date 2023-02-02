ATLANTA (132)
Collins 4-8 0-0 9, Hunter 6-9 2-2 15, Capela 4-9 1-1 9, Murray 8-13 1-3 21, Young 8-17 1-1 20, Griffin 2-3 0-0 5, J.Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, Okongwu 7-7 2-2 17, J.Holiday 2-3 0-0 5, A.Holiday 2-3 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 6-10 2-2 18, Forrest 0-2 0-0 0, Krejci 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 52-91 9-11 132.
PHOENIX (100)
C.Johnson 2-7 1-1 6, Craig 3-5 0-0 7, Ayton 9-12 2-3 20, Bridges 6-18 10-10 23, Paul 1-6 1-2 3, Wainright 1-3 1-1 4, Saric 4-7 3-4 11, D.Lee 3-11 4-4 10, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Landale 3-6 0-0 6, Okogie 0-4 2-4 2, S.Lee 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 35-86 26-31 100.
|Atlanta
|26
|40
|36
|30
|—
|132
|Phoenix
|23
|24
|20
|33
|—
|100
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 19-33 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Murray 4-7, Young 3-3, J.Johnson 2-3, Griffin 1-1, Okongwu 1-1, A.Holiday 1-2, Hunter 1-2, J.Holiday 1-2, Collins 1-4, Krejci 0-1), Phoenix 4-28 (Wainright 1-2, C.Johnson 1-3, Craig 1-3, Bridges 1-7, Landale 0-2, Okogie 0-2, Saric 0-2, Paul 0-3, D.Lee 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 45 (J.Johnson 11), Phoenix 44 (Ayton 9). Assists_Atlanta 32 (Young 12), Phoenix 22 (Bridges 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 24, Phoenix 13. A_17,071 (18,422)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.