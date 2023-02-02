FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins24:164-80-00-2039
Hunter25:136-92-21-51215
Capela22:224-91-13-10119
Murray29:388-131-30-68321
Young27:108-171-10-112120
Bogdanovic24:466-102-20-23318
Okongwu19:577-72-22-40417
Griffin18:392-30-00-2225
J.Johnson16:302-40-00-11116
Forrest7:130-20-00-0000
A.Holiday7:132-30-00-1105
J.Holiday5:412-30-00-0115
Kaminsky5:411-20-00-0122
Krejci5:410-10-00-1110
Totals240:0052-919-116-453224132

Percentages: FG .571, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 19-33, .576 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Murray 4-7, Young 3-3, J.Johnson 2-3, Griffin 1-1, Okongwu 1-1, A.Holiday 1-2, Hunter 1-2, J.Holiday 1-2, Collins 1-4, Krejci 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Collins 3, Okongwu 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Bogdanovic 2, Okongwu 2, Collins, Griffin, J.Johnson, Murray).

Steals: 6 (Capela, Griffin, Hunter, Krejci, Okongwu, Young).

Technical Fouls: Kaminsky, 1:22 fourth.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Craig22:563-50-04-8127
C.Johnson15:192-71-10-1026
Ayton26:329-122-31-90020
Bridges29:596-1810-101-57123
Paul26:311-61-20-2323
Saric21:324-73-40-53011
S.Lee21:292-62-21-3316
D.Lee20:513-114-40-20010
Wainright18:581-31-11-2024
Okogie15:220-42-42-2322
Landale10:313-60-02-5016
Biyombo10:001-10-00-0202
Totals240:0035-8626-3112-442213100

Percentages: FG .407, FT .839.

3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Wainright 1-2, C.Johnson 1-3, Craig 1-3, Bridges 1-7, Landale 0-2, Okogie 0-2, Saric 0-2, Paul 0-3, D.Lee 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Craig, Okogie, Paul, Saric).

Turnovers: 16 (Craig 3, Bridges 2, C.Johnson 2, Paul 2, Saric 2, Biyombo, D.Lee, Landale, S.Lee, Wainright).

Steals: 8 (S.Lee 3, Craig 2, Okogie, Saric, Wainright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Atlanta26403630132
Phoenix23242033100

A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:11.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you