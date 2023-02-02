|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|24:16
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|9
|Hunter
|25:13
|6-9
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|2
|15
|Capela
|22:22
|4-9
|1-1
|3-10
|1
|1
|9
|Murray
|29:38
|8-13
|1-3
|0-6
|8
|3
|21
|Young
|27:10
|8-17
|1-1
|0-1
|12
|1
|20
|Bogdanovic
|24:46
|6-10
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|18
|Okongwu
|19:57
|7-7
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|4
|17
|Griffin
|18:39
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|5
|J.Johnson
|16:30
|2-4
|0-0
|0-11
|1
|1
|6
|Forrest
|7:13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Holiday
|7:13
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|J.Holiday
|5:41
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Kaminsky
|5:41
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Krejci
|5:41
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|52-91
|9-11
|6-45
|32
|24
|132
Percentages: FG .571, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 19-33, .576 (Bogdanovic 4-7, Murray 4-7, Young 3-3, J.Johnson 2-3, Griffin 1-1, Okongwu 1-1, A.Holiday 1-2, Hunter 1-2, J.Holiday 1-2, Collins 1-4, Krejci 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Collins 3, Okongwu 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Bogdanovic 2, Okongwu 2, Collins, Griffin, J.Johnson, Murray).
Steals: 6 (Capela, Griffin, Hunter, Krejci, Okongwu, Young).
Technical Fouls: Kaminsky, 1:22 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Craig
|22:56
|3-5
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|2
|7
|C.Johnson
|15:19
|2-7
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Ayton
|26:32
|9-12
|2-3
|1-9
|0
|0
|20
|Bridges
|29:59
|6-18
|10-10
|1-5
|7
|1
|23
|Paul
|26:31
|1-6
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|3
|Saric
|21:32
|4-7
|3-4
|0-5
|3
|0
|11
|S.Lee
|21:29
|2-6
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|1
|6
|D.Lee
|20:51
|3-11
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|10
|Wainright
|18:58
|1-3
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Okogie
|15:22
|0-4
|2-4
|2-2
|3
|2
|2
|Landale
|10:31
|3-6
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|6
|Biyombo
|10:00
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|35-86
|26-31
|12-44
|22
|13
|100
Percentages: FG .407, FT .839.
3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Wainright 1-2, C.Johnson 1-3, Craig 1-3, Bridges 1-7, Landale 0-2, Okogie 0-2, Saric 0-2, Paul 0-3, D.Lee 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Craig, Okogie, Paul, Saric).
Turnovers: 16 (Craig 3, Bridges 2, C.Johnson 2, Paul 2, Saric 2, Biyombo, D.Lee, Landale, S.Lee, Wainright).
Steals: 8 (S.Lee 3, Craig 2, Okogie, Saric, Wainright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Atlanta
|26
|40
|36
|30
|—
|132
|Phoenix
|23
|24
|20
|33
|—
|100
A_17,071 (18,422). T_2:11.
