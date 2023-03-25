|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mathurin
|24:12
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|4
|Nesmith
|22:04
|5-10
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|11
|Jackson
|23:14
|7-10
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|5
|14
|Haliburton
|32:07
|7-13
|3-3
|1-1
|13
|1
|19
|Nembhard
|27:20
|5-8
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|12
|Nwora
|33:36
|12-17
|5-5
|1-6
|1
|2
|33
|Hield
|28:30
|5-16
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|4
|16
|Smith
|24:46
|4-9
|2-2
|3-7
|2
|2
|11
|McConnell
|19:10
|5-7
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|10
|Duarte
|5:01
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|52-96
|12-12
|10-32
|33
|18
|130
Percentages: FG .542, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 14-37, .378 (Nwora 4-7, Hield 4-12, Nembhard 2-4, Haliburton 2-5, Smith 1-2, Nesmith 1-3, Duarte 0-1, Mathurin 0-1, Jackson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Hield 2, Haliburton, Nembhard, Nesmith, Nwora, Smith).
Turnovers: 17 (McConnell 4, Nembhard 3, Smith 3, Nesmith 2, Nwora 2, Duarte, Haliburton, Mathurin).
Steals: 7 (Jackson 3, Duarte, Haliburton, Mathurin, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|31:52
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|9
|Collins
|31:32
|9-12
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|21
|Capela
|30:06
|5-5
|7-8
|5-17
|2
|0
|17
|Murray
|33:35
|8-20
|4-4
|0-2
|12
|1
|20
|Young
|20:48
|6-11
|2-2
|1-3
|5
|1
|14
|Bey
|24:31
|7-16
|1-1
|2-6
|1
|1
|18
|Griffin
|23:20
|4-9
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|1
|11
|Okongwu
|17:54
|3-5
|6-6
|4-6
|3
|2
|12
|Mathews
|14:23
|5-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|14
|Holiday
|11:59
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|7
|Hunter
|0:00
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|53-96
|22-25
|15-42
|33
|14
|143
Percentages: FG .552, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 15-30, .500 (Mathews 4-5, Griffin 3-6, Bey 3-7, Holiday 2-3, Collins 2-4, Bogdanovic 1-2, Young 0-1, Murray 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Collins 2, Griffin 2, Capela, Holiday, Murray, Okongwu).
Turnovers: 11 (Young 3, Capela 2, Bogdanovic, Griffin, Holiday, Mathews, Murray, Okongwu).
Steals: 10 (Okongwu 3, Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Collins, Holiday, Mathews, Young).
Technical Fouls: Young, 7:25 third.
|Indiana
|35
|39
|24
|32
|—
|130
|Atlanta
|39
|33
|33
|38
|—
|143
A_17,699 (18,118). T_2:07.
