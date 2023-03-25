FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mathurin24:122-40-01-2104
Nesmith22:045-100-01-32111
Jackson23:147-100-02-51514
Haliburton32:077-133-31-113119
Nembhard27:205-80-00-24212
Nwora33:3612-175-51-61233
Hield28:305-162-21-45416
Smith24:464-92-23-72211
McConnell19:105-70-00-23110
Duarte5:010-20-00-0100
Totals240:0052-9612-1210-323318130

Percentages: FG .542, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 14-37, .378 (Nwora 4-7, Hield 4-12, Nembhard 2-4, Haliburton 2-5, Smith 1-2, Nesmith 1-3, Duarte 0-1, Mathurin 0-1, Jackson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Hield 2, Haliburton, Nembhard, Nesmith, Nwora, Smith).

Turnovers: 17 (McConnell 4, Nembhard 3, Smith 3, Nesmith 2, Nwora 2, Duarte, Haliburton, Mathurin).

Steals: 7 (Jackson 3, Duarte, Haliburton, Mathurin, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic31:524-80-01-4129
Collins31:329-121-20-23321
Capela30:065-57-85-172017
Murray33:358-204-40-212120
Young20:486-112-21-35114
Bey24:317-161-12-61118
Griffin23:204-90-02-23111
Okongwu17:543-56-64-63212
Mathews14:235-60-00-01214
Holiday11:592-41-20-0217
Hunter0:000-00-00-0000
Totals240:0053-9622-2515-423314143

Percentages: FG .552, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 15-30, .500 (Mathews 4-5, Griffin 3-6, Bey 3-7, Holiday 2-3, Collins 2-4, Bogdanovic 1-2, Young 0-1, Murray 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Collins 2, Griffin 2, Capela, Holiday, Murray, Okongwu).

Turnovers: 11 (Young 3, Capela 2, Bogdanovic, Griffin, Holiday, Mathews, Murray, Okongwu).

Steals: 10 (Okongwu 3, Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Collins, Holiday, Mathews, Young).

Technical Fouls: Young, 7:25 third.

Indiana35392432130
Atlanta39333338143

A_17,699 (18,118). T_2:07.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you