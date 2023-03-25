INDIANA (130)
Mathurin 2-4 0-0 4, Nesmith 5-10 0-0 11, Jackson 7-10 0-0 14, Haliburton 7-13 3-3 19, Nembhard 5-8 0-0 12, Nwora 12-17 5-5 33, Smith 4-9 2-2 11, Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, Hield 5-16 2-2 16, McConnell 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 52-96 12-12 130.
ATLANTA (143)
Bogdanovic 4-8 0-0 9, Collins 9-12 1-2 21, Capela 5-5 7-8 17, Murray 8-20 4-4 20, Young 6-11 2-2 14, Bey 7-16 1-1 18, Griffin 4-9 0-0 11, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 3-5 6-6 12, Holiday 2-4 1-2 7, Mathews 5-6 0-0 14. Totals 53-96 22-25 143.
|Indiana
|35
|39
|24
|32
|—
|130
|Atlanta
|39
|33
|33
|38
|—
|143
3-Point Goals_Indiana 14-37 (Nwora 4-7, Hield 4-12, Nembhard 2-4, Haliburton 2-5, Smith 1-2, Nesmith 1-3, Duarte 0-1, Mathurin 0-1, Jackson 0-2), Atlanta 15-30 (Mathews 4-5, Griffin 3-6, Bey 3-7, Holiday 2-3, Collins 2-4, Bogdanovic 1-2, Young 0-1, Murray 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 32 (Smith 7), Atlanta 42 (Capela 17). Assists_Indiana 33 (Haliburton 13), Atlanta 33 (Murray 12). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Atlanta 14. A_17,699 (18,118)
