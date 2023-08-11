|Atlanta
|0
|6
|0
|13
|—
|19
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
Second Quarter
Atl_Igwebuike 11 run (kick failed), 12:33.
Fourth Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 49, 9:29.
Atl_Alford 79 punt return (Koo kick), 2:33.
Atl_Borders 26 interception return (kick failed), 2:20.
A_64,638.
|Atl
|Mia
|First downs
|13
|20
|Total Net Yards
|227
|317
|Rushes-yards
|26-102
|26-168
|Passing
|125
|149
|Punt Returns
|2-85
|4-25
|Kickoff Returns
|1-24
|1-38
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-41
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-23-0
|19-30-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-21
|5-40
|Punts
|5-48.0
|3-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-50
|8-72
|Time of Possession
|28:02
|31:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Igwebuike 13-70, Washington 12-27, Woodside 1-5. Miami, Gaskin 7-57, Ezukanma 2-52, Achane 10-25, Brooks 5-24, S.Thompson 2-10.
PASSING_Atlanta, Woodside 14-23-0-146. Miami, S.Thompson 10-16-2-104, White 9-14-1-85.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Washington 3-19, Fisk 3-15, X.Malone 2-50, Arcega-Whiteside 1-20, Ali 1-14, Hart 1-9, Miller 1-9, Ratkovich 1-5, Sexton 1-5. Miami, Achane 4-41, Ezukanma 3-15, Higgins 2-36, Gaskin 2-20, Berrios 2-11, C.Wilson 1-17, Cracraft 1-14, Coleman 1-12, Brooks 1-11, Ahmed 1-6, Saubert 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
