Atlanta0601319
Miami00033

Second Quarter

Atl_Igwebuike 11 run (kick failed), 12:33.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 49, 9:29.

Atl_Alford 79 punt return (Koo kick), 2:33.

Atl_Borders 26 interception return (kick failed), 2:20.

A_64,638.

AtlMia
First downs1320
Total Net Yards227317
Rushes-yards26-10226-168
Passing125149
Punt Returns2-854-25
Kickoff Returns1-241-38
Interceptions Ret.3-410-0
Comp-Att-Int14-23-019-30-3
Sacked-Yards Lost4-215-40
Punts5-48.03-44.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards6-508-72
Time of Possession28:0231:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Igwebuike 13-70, Washington 12-27, Woodside 1-5. Miami, Gaskin 7-57, Ezukanma 2-52, Achane 10-25, Brooks 5-24, S.Thompson 2-10.

PASSING_Atlanta, Woodside 14-23-0-146. Miami, S.Thompson 10-16-2-104, White 9-14-1-85.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Washington 3-19, Fisk 3-15, X.Malone 2-50, Arcega-Whiteside 1-20, Ali 1-14, Hart 1-9, Miller 1-9, Ratkovich 1-5, Sexton 1-5. Miami, Achane 4-41, Ezukanma 3-15, Higgins 2-36, Gaskin 2-20, Berrios 2-11, C.Wilson 1-17, Cracraft 1-14, Coleman 1-12, Brooks 1-11, Ahmed 1-6, Saubert 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you