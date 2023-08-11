|Atlanta
|0
|6
|0
|13
|—
|19
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
Second Quarter
Atl_Igwebuike 11 run (kick failed), 12:33. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 4:23. Key Plays: Woodside 14 pass to Ali; Igwebuike 11 run. Atlanta 6, Miami 0.
Fourth Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 49, 9:29. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 3:05. Key Plays: S.Thompson 19 pass to Achane; S.Thompson 8 pass to Achane on 3rd-and-7; C.Brooks 10 run. Atlanta 6, Miami 3.
Atl_Alford 79 punt return (Koo kick), 2:33. Drive: 8 plays, 30 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: C.Brooks 10 run; S.Thompson 12 pass to Coleman; S.Thompson 11 pass to C.Brooks. Atlanta 13, Miami 3.
Atl_Borders 26 interception return (kick failed), 2:20. Atlanta 19, Miami 3.
A_64,638.
|Atl
|Mia
|FIRST DOWNS
|13
|20
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-12
|3-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|227
|317
|Total Plays
|53
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|102
|168
|Rushes
|26
|26
|Avg per rush
|3.923
|6.462
|NET YARDS PASSING
|125
|149
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-21
|5-40
|Gross-Yds passing
|146
|189
|Completed-Att.
|14-23
|19-30
|Had Intercepted
|0
|3
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.63
|4.257
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-3
|2-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-48.0
|3-44.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|150
|63
|Punt Returns
|2-85
|4-25
|Kickoff Returns
|1-24
|1-38
|Interceptions
|3-41
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-50
|8-72
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:02
|31:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Igwebuike 13-70, Washington 12-27, Woodside 1-5. Miami, Gaskin 7-57, Ezukanma 2-52, Achane 10-25, Brooks 5-24, S.Thompson 2-10.
PASSING_Atlanta, Woodside 14-23-0-146. Miami, S.Thompson 10-16-2-104, White 9-14-1-85.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Washington 3-19, Fisk 3-15, X.Malone 2-50, Arcega-Whiteside 1-20, Ali 1-14, Hart 1-9, Miller 1-9, Ratkovich 1-5, Sexton 1-5. Miami, Achane 4-41, Ezukanma 3-15, Higgins 2-36, Gaskin 2-20, Berrios 2-11, C.Wilson 1-17, Cracraft 1-14, Coleman 1-12, Brooks 1-11, Ahmed 1-6, Saubert 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_Atlanta, Alford 1-79, Sexton 1-6. Miami, Cracraft 2-17, Berrios 2-8.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Atlanta, Igwebuike 1-24. Miami, Achane 1-38.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Atlanta, Hellams 5-2-0, T.Davis 4-1-0, Brooks 3-0-1, Chattman 3-0-1, Ebiketie 3-0-1, Denis 3-0-0, Borders 2-3-0, Horne 2-1-0, Abernathy 2-0-0, Hughes 2-0-0, A.Smith 2-0-0, Landman 1-4-1, Huggins 1-3-.5, Walker 1-3-0, Jones 1-1-.5, Gaziano 1-1-0, D.Malone 1-1-0, Ogundeji 1-1-0, Hall 1-0-0, Z.Harrison 1-0-0, L.London 1-0-0, C.Davis 0-1-0, Turay 0-1-0. Miami, Tindall 6-3-1, C.Smith 3-1-0, Apple 3-0-0, Nelson 2-2-1, Pili 2-2-0, Bronson 2-1-0, McKinley 2-1-0, Agude 2-0-1, Ke.Smith 2-0-0, Rose 1-3-0, Twyman 1-2-1, Goode 1-1-0, Miller 1-1-0, Reed 1-1-0, B.Thompson 1-1-0, Dorn 1-0-0, Elliott 1-0-0, Igbinoghene 1-0-0, Hand 0-3-0, Ogbah 0-2-0, Campbell 0-1-0, Charlton 0-1-0, Gilbert 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Atlanta, Borders 1-26, Hellams 1-15, Denis 1-0. Miami, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Duane Heydt, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Artenzia Young-Seigler.
