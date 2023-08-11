Atlanta0601319
Miami00033

Second Quarter

Atl_Igwebuike 11 run (kick failed), 12:33. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 4:23. Key Plays: Woodside 14 pass to Ali; Igwebuike 11 run. Atlanta 6, Miami 0.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 49, 9:29. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 3:05. Key Plays: S.Thompson 19 pass to Achane; S.Thompson 8 pass to Achane on 3rd-and-7; C.Brooks 10 run. Atlanta 6, Miami 3.

Atl_Alford 79 punt return (Koo kick), 2:33. Drive: 8 plays, 30 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: C.Brooks 10 run; S.Thompson 12 pass to Coleman; S.Thompson 11 pass to C.Brooks. Atlanta 13, Miami 3.

Atl_Borders 26 interception return (kick failed), 2:20. Atlanta 19, Miami 3.

A_64,638.

AtlMia
FIRST DOWNS1320
Rushing65
Passing612
Penalty13
THIRD DOWN EFF3-123-10
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-20-2
TOTAL NET YARDS227317
Total Plays5361
Avg Gain4.35.2
NET YARDS RUSHING102168
Rushes2626
Avg per rush3.9236.462
NET YARDS PASSING125149
Sacked-Yds lost4-215-40
Gross-Yds passing146189
Completed-Att.14-2319-30
Had Intercepted03
Yards-Pass Play4.634.257
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-4-32-2-1
PUNTS-Avg.5-48.03-44.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE15063
Punt Returns2-854-25
Kickoff Returns1-241-38
Interceptions3-410-0
PENALTIES-Yds6-508-72
FUMBLES-Lost0-01-1
TIME OF POSSESSION28:0231:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Igwebuike 13-70, Washington 12-27, Woodside 1-5. Miami, Gaskin 7-57, Ezukanma 2-52, Achane 10-25, Brooks 5-24, S.Thompson 2-10.

PASSING_Atlanta, Woodside 14-23-0-146. Miami, S.Thompson 10-16-2-104, White 9-14-1-85.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Washington 3-19, Fisk 3-15, X.Malone 2-50, Arcega-Whiteside 1-20, Ali 1-14, Hart 1-9, Miller 1-9, Ratkovich 1-5, Sexton 1-5. Miami, Achane 4-41, Ezukanma 3-15, Higgins 2-36, Gaskin 2-20, Berrios 2-11, C.Wilson 1-17, Cracraft 1-14, Coleman 1-12, Brooks 1-11, Ahmed 1-6, Saubert 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Atlanta, Alford 1-79, Sexton 1-6. Miami, Cracraft 2-17, Berrios 2-8.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Atlanta, Igwebuike 1-24. Miami, Achane 1-38.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Atlanta, Hellams 5-2-0, T.Davis 4-1-0, Brooks 3-0-1, Chattman 3-0-1, Ebiketie 3-0-1, Denis 3-0-0, Borders 2-3-0, Horne 2-1-0, Abernathy 2-0-0, Hughes 2-0-0, A.Smith 2-0-0, Landman 1-4-1, Huggins 1-3-.5, Walker 1-3-0, Jones 1-1-.5, Gaziano 1-1-0, D.Malone 1-1-0, Ogundeji 1-1-0, Hall 1-0-0, Z.Harrison 1-0-0, L.London 1-0-0, C.Davis 0-1-0, Turay 0-1-0. Miami, Tindall 6-3-1, C.Smith 3-1-0, Apple 3-0-0, Nelson 2-2-1, Pili 2-2-0, Bronson 2-1-0, McKinley 2-1-0, Agude 2-0-1, Ke.Smith 2-0-0, Rose 1-3-0, Twyman 1-2-1, Goode 1-1-0, Miller 1-1-0, Reed 1-1-0, B.Thompson 1-1-0, Dorn 1-0-0, Elliott 1-0-0, Igbinoghene 1-0-0, Hand 0-3-0, Ogbah 0-2-0, Campbell 0-1-0, Charlton 0-1-0, Gilbert 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Atlanta, Borders 1-26, Hellams 1-15, Denis 1-0. Miami, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Duane Heydt, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Artenzia Young-Seigler.

