HoustonAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28020Totals30262
Altuve 2b3000Rosario lf3110
Brantley rf4000Freeman 1b4010
Bregman 3b2010Albies 2b3000
Alvarez lf3000Riley 3b4011
Correa ss3000Soler rf2000
Tucker cf4000Heredia cf0000
Gurriel 1b3000Duvall cf-rf4010
Maldonado c2000d'Arnaud c4121
Díaz ph1010Swanson ss3000
Siri pr0000Anderson p2000
Graveman p0000Minter p0000
Garcia p1000Adrianza ph1000
Taylor p0000Jackson p0000
Gonzalez ph1000Matzek p0000
García p0000Smith p0000
Raley p0000
Stanek p0000
Castro ph-c1000

Houston0000000000
Atlanta00100001x2

E_d'Arnaud (1). DP_Houston 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Houston 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_d'Arnaud (1), Riley (2). HR_d'Arnaud (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Garcia L,0-132-331146
Taylor1-310001
García12-310010
Raley100000
Stanek1-300001
Graveman111102
Atlanta
Anderson W,1-0500034
Minter H,1100002
Jackson H,1100000
Matzek H,1110001
Smith S,1-1110000

Raley pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Anderson (Correa), Minter (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ron Kulpa; Left, Chris Conroy.

T_3:24. A_42,898 (41,084).

