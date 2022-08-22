|Atlanta
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Marcano lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grissom 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cruz ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Harris II cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Madris rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Acuña Jr. (17). HR_Harris II (13), Cruz (10). SB_Castro (4). S_Heineman (2).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:40. A_11,231 (38,747).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.