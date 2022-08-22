AtlantaPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30242Totals30151
Acuña Jr. rf4020Marcano lf4010
Swanson ss4000Newman 2b4000
Riley 3b4000Reynolds cf4010
Olson 1b4000Gamel dh4000
d'Arnaud c4000Chavis 1b4010
Rosario dh3000Castro 3b3010
Grissom 2b3110Cruz ss3111
Harris II cf1112Madris rf2000
Grossman lf3000Allen pr-rf0000
Heineman c2000

Atlanta0000200002
Pittsburgh0000100001

DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Acuña Jr. (17). HR_Harris II (13), Cruz (10). SB_Castro (4). S_Heineman (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Odorizzi W,1-2641107
Minter H,22110001
Iglesias H,4100010
Jansen S,29-33100002
Pittsburgh
R.Contreras L,3-4742235
Underwood Jr.100000
Crowe100001

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:40. A_11,231 (38,747).

