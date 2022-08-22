AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3024236
Acuña Jr. rf402001.274
Swanson ss400000.290
Riley 3b400001.284
Olson 1b400000.248
d'Arnaud c400002.259
Rosario dh300011.183
Grissom 2b311001.391
Harris II cf111220.286
Grossman lf300000.220

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30151110
Marcano lf401000.222
Newman 2b400000.273
Reynolds cf401003.258
Gamel dh400001.249
Chavis 1b401002.246
Castro 3b301001.248
Cruz ss311102.198
Madris rf200010.171
1-Allen pr-rf000000.187
Heineman c200001.194

Atlanta000020000_240
Pittsburgh000010000_150

1-ran for Madris in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Acuña Jr. (17). HR_Harris II (13), off R.Contreras; Cruz (10), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Harris II 2 (43), Cruz (30). SB_Castro (4). S_Heineman.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Olson, Grossman); Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Madris). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 0 for 4.

GIDP_Swanson, Gamel.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Olson); Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Newman, Chavis).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi, W, 1-2641107904.58
Minter, H, 22110001182.26
Iglesias, H, 4100010131.04
Jansen, S, 29-33100002113.04
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Contreras, L, 3-4742235893.86
Underwood Jr.100000144.08
Crowe100001133.22

PB_Heineman (3).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:40. A_11,231 (38,747).

