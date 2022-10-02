|Cleveland
|0
|10
|3
|7
|—
|20
|Atlanta
|10
|0
|0
|13
|—
|23
First Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 30, 3:36.
Atl_Patterson 13 run (Koo kick), 1:20.
Second Quarter
Cle_Brissett 4 run (York kick), 7:35.
Cle_FG York 29, :07.
Third Quarter
Cle_FG York 45, 3:06.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_Huntley 5 run (Koo kick), 12:51.
Cle_Chubb 28 run (York kick), 9:51.
Atl_FG Koo 21, 7:19.
Atl_FG Koo 45, 2:28.
|Cle
|Atl
|First downs
|22
|19
|Total Net Yards
|403
|333
|Rushes-yards
|35-177
|36-202
|Passing
|226
|131
|Punt Returns
|2-7
|1-18
|Kickoff Returns
|2-34
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1--9
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-35-1
|7-19-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|1-8
|Punts
|3-48.0
|3-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-52
|1-15
|Time of Possession
|35:44
|24:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 19-118, Hunt 10-49, Brissett 5-16, Njoku 1-(minus 6). Atlanta, Allgeier 10-84, Huntley 10-56, Patterson 9-38, A.Williams 1-21, Mariota 5-3.
PASSING_Cleveland, Brissett 21-35-1-234. Atlanta, Mariota 7-19-1-139.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Njoku 5-73, Peoples-Jones 5-71, Bryant 4-18, Da.Bell 2-35, Hunt 2-19, Chubb 2-9, Cooper 1-9. Atlanta, Zaccheaus 2-55, London 2-17, Pitts 1-25, Hesse 1-22, Allgeier 1-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
