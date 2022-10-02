Cleveland0103720
Atlanta10001323

First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 30, 3:36.

Atl_Patterson 13 run (Koo kick), 1:20.

Second Quarter

Cle_Brissett 4 run (York kick), 7:35.

Cle_FG York 29, :07.

Third Quarter

Cle_FG York 45, 3:06.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Huntley 5 run (Koo kick), 12:51.

Cle_Chubb 28 run (York kick), 9:51.

Atl_FG Koo 21, 7:19.

Atl_FG Koo 45, 2:28.

CleAtl
First downs2219
Total Net Yards403333
Rushes-yards35-17736-202
Passing226131
Punt Returns2-71-18
Kickoff Returns2-340-0
Interceptions Ret.1-01--9
Comp-Att-Int21-35-17-19-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-81-8
Punts3-48.03-51.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards7-521-15
Time of Possession35:4424:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 19-118, Hunt 10-49, Brissett 5-16, Njoku 1-(minus 6). Atlanta, Allgeier 10-84, Huntley 10-56, Patterson 9-38, A.Williams 1-21, Mariota 5-3.

PASSING_Cleveland, Brissett 21-35-1-234. Atlanta, Mariota 7-19-1-139.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Njoku 5-73, Peoples-Jones 5-71, Bryant 4-18, Da.Bell 2-35, Hunt 2-19, Chubb 2-9, Cooper 1-9. Atlanta, Zaccheaus 2-55, London 2-17, Pitts 1-25, Hesse 1-22, Allgeier 1-20.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

