Carolina073010
Atlanta0731424

Second Quarter

Atl_B.Robinson 11 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), 14:54.

Car_Hurst 4 pass from Young (Pineiro kick), 5:09.

Third Quarter

Car_FG Pineiro 43, 10:46.

Atl_FG Koo 49, 4:52.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Allgeier 3 run (Koo kick), 14:12.

Atl_Allgeier 3 run (Koo kick), 4:48.

CarAtl
First downs2013
Total Net Yards281221
Rushes-yards32-15426-130
Passing12791
Punt Returns3-142-4
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-15
Comp-Att-Int20-38-215-18-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-194-24
Punts5-53.27-48.143
Fumbles-Lost2-11-0
Penalties-Yards9-666-44
Time of Possession34:4125:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Sanders 18-72, Hubbard 9-60, Young 3-17, Shenault 2-5. Atlanta, Allgeier 15-75, Robinson 10-56, Ridder 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Carolina, Young 20-38-2-146. Atlanta, Ridder 15-18-0-115.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Hurst 5-41, Sanders 4-26, Marshall 2-23, Mingo 2-17, Shenault 2-16, Thielen 2-12, Hubbard 2-9, Ricci 1-2. Atlanta, Robinson 6-27, Hollins 3-31, Allgeier 3-19, Pitts 2-44, Ridder 1-(minus 6).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

