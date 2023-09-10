|Carolina
|0
|7
|3
|0
|—
|10
|Atlanta
|0
|7
|3
|14
|—
|24
Second Quarter
Atl_B.Robinson 11 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), 14:54.
Car_Hurst 4 pass from Young (Pineiro kick), 5:09.
Third Quarter
Car_FG Pineiro 43, 10:46.
Atl_FG Koo 49, 4:52.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_Allgeier 3 run (Koo kick), 14:12.
Atl_Allgeier 3 run (Koo kick), 4:48.
|Car
|Atl
|First downs
|20
|13
|Total Net Yards
|281
|221
|Rushes-yards
|32-154
|26-130
|Passing
|127
|91
|Punt Returns
|3-14
|2-4
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-15
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-38-2
|15-18-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-19
|4-24
|Punts
|5-53.2
|7-48.143
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-66
|6-44
|Time of Possession
|34:41
|25:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, Sanders 18-72, Hubbard 9-60, Young 3-17, Shenault 2-5. Atlanta, Allgeier 15-75, Robinson 10-56, Ridder 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Carolina, Young 20-38-2-146. Atlanta, Ridder 15-18-0-115.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Hurst 5-41, Sanders 4-26, Marshall 2-23, Mingo 2-17, Shenault 2-16, Thielen 2-12, Hubbard 2-9, Ricci 1-2. Atlanta, Robinson 6-27, Hollins 3-31, Allgeier 3-19, Pitts 2-44, Ridder 1-(minus 6).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
