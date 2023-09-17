Green Bay01014024
Atlanta3631325

First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 24, 3:50. Drive: 15 plays, 67 yards, 6:43. Key Plays: Ridder 17 pass to J.Smith on 3rd-and-7; Allgeier 10 run; Ridder 5 run on 3rd-and-3. Atlanta 3, Green Bay 0.

Second Quarter

GB_Reed 9 pass from Love (Carlson kick), 13:33. Drive: 12 plays, 84 yards, 5:17. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 16; Love 15 pass to Doubs; Love 17 pass to Musgrave on 3rd-and-1; Love 24 run on 3rd-and-10; Dillon 2 run on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 7, Atlanta 3.

GB_FG Carlson 33, 3:06. Drive: 10 plays, 44 yards, 5:45. Green Bay 10, Atlanta 3.

Atl_D.London 3 pass from Ridder (kick failed), :12. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 2:54. Key Plays: Robinson 13 run; Robinson 13 run on 4th-and-1; Ridder 10 pass to J.Smith. Green Bay 10, Atlanta 9.

Third Quarter

GB_Wicks 32 pass from Love (Carlson kick), 10:31. Drive: 6 plays, 65 yards, 3:58. Key Play: Love 15 pass to Doubs. Green Bay 17, Atlanta 9.

Atl_FG Koo 33, 3:07. Drive: 14 plays, 60 yards, 7:24. Key Plays: Robinson 13 run; Ridder 13 pass to J.Smith; Robinson 10 run. Green Bay 17, Atlanta 12.

GB_Reed 10 pass from Love (Carlson kick), :56. Drive: 5 plays, 78 yards, 2:11. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 22; Love 10 pass to Reed. Green Bay 24, Atlanta 12.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Ridder 6 run (Koo kick), 11:48. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:08. Key Plays: Ridder 45 pass to M.Hollins on 3rd-and-3; Ridder 4 pass to D.London on 3rd-and-8. Green Bay 24, Atlanta 19.

Atl_FG Koo 39, 8:10. Drive: 8 plays, 44 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: Ridder 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Ridder 29 pass to Robinson. Green Bay 24, Atlanta 22.

Atl_FG Koo 25, :57. Drive: 12 plays, 66 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Ridder 24 pass to D.London; Ridder 10 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-3; Ridder 2 run on 3rd-and-3; Robinson 7 run on 4th-and-1; Robinson 5 run on 3rd-and-6. Atlanta 25, Green Bay 24.

A_69,251.

GBAtl
FIRST DOWNS1727
Rushing415
Passing1010
Penalty32
THIRD DOWN EFF3-96-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-13-4
TOTAL NET YARDS224446
Total Plays4778
Avg Gain4.85.7
NET YARDS RUSHING84211
Rushes2145
Avg per rush4.04.689
NET YARDS PASSING140235
Sacked-Yds lost1-111-2
Gross-Yds passing151237
Completed-Att.14-2519-32
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play5.3857.121
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-5-47-7-5
PUNTS-Avg.4-49.751-45.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE5339
Punt Returns0-02-20
Kickoff Returns2-551-19
Interceptions1--20-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-406-110
FUMBLES-Lost0-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION23:4536:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 15-55, Love 2-23, Em.Wilson 3-5, Taylor 1-1. Atlanta, Robinson 19-124, Allgeier 16-48, Ridder 10-39.

PASSING_Green Bay, Love 14-25-0-151. Atlanta, Ridder 19-32-1-237.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Reed 4-37, Wicks 2-40, Doubs 2-30, Musgrave 2-25, Deguara 2-5, Dillon 1-8, Toure 1-6. Atlanta, D.London 6-67, Robinson 4-48, J.Smith 4-47, Hollins 3-60, Pitts 2-15.

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, None. Atlanta, Hughes 2-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Nixon 2-55. Atlanta, Hughes 1-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Q.Walker 8-9-0, Campbell 7-7-0, Savage 6-2-0, R.Ford 5-2-0, Alexander 5-0-0, Smith 4-2-0, Douglas 4-0-0, Hollins 3-0-0, Enagbare 2-1-0, Clark 1-5-.5, Slaton 1-3-0, Van Ness 1-1-0, Wyatt 0-3-0, Gary 0-2-.5, Nixon 0-2-0, Brooks 0-1-0. Atlanta, Elliss 6-0-1, Grant 3-1-0, Landman 3-1-0, Bates 3-0-0, Flowers 3-0-0, Terrell 3-0-0, Campbell 1-2-0, Harrison 1-2-0, Jarrett 1-2-0, Ebiketie 1-1-0, Carter 1-0-0, Dupree 1-0-0, Onyemata 0-2-0, Graham 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Douglas 1-(minus 2). Atlanta, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Tra Blake, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Andrew Lambert.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

