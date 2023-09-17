|Green Bay
|0
|10
|14
|0
|—
|24
|Atlanta
|3
|6
|3
|13
|—
|25
First Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 24, 3:50. Drive: 15 plays, 67 yards, 6:43. Key Plays: Ridder 17 pass to J.Smith on 3rd-and-7; Allgeier 10 run; Ridder 5 run on 3rd-and-3. Atlanta 3, Green Bay 0.
Second Quarter
GB_Reed 9 pass from Love (Carlson kick), 13:33. Drive: 12 plays, 84 yards, 5:17. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 16; Love 15 pass to Doubs; Love 17 pass to Musgrave on 3rd-and-1; Love 24 run on 3rd-and-10; Dillon 2 run on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 7, Atlanta 3.
GB_FG Carlson 33, 3:06. Drive: 10 plays, 44 yards, 5:45. Green Bay 10, Atlanta 3.
Atl_D.London 3 pass from Ridder (kick failed), :12. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 2:54. Key Plays: Robinson 13 run; Robinson 13 run on 4th-and-1; Ridder 10 pass to J.Smith. Green Bay 10, Atlanta 9.
Third Quarter
GB_Wicks 32 pass from Love (Carlson kick), 10:31. Drive: 6 plays, 65 yards, 3:58. Key Play: Love 15 pass to Doubs. Green Bay 17, Atlanta 9.
Atl_FG Koo 33, 3:07. Drive: 14 plays, 60 yards, 7:24. Key Plays: Robinson 13 run; Ridder 13 pass to J.Smith; Robinson 10 run. Green Bay 17, Atlanta 12.
GB_Reed 10 pass from Love (Carlson kick), :56. Drive: 5 plays, 78 yards, 2:11. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 22; Love 10 pass to Reed. Green Bay 24, Atlanta 12.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_Ridder 6 run (Koo kick), 11:48. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:08. Key Plays: Ridder 45 pass to M.Hollins on 3rd-and-3; Ridder 4 pass to D.London on 3rd-and-8. Green Bay 24, Atlanta 19.
Atl_FG Koo 39, 8:10. Drive: 8 plays, 44 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: Ridder 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Ridder 29 pass to Robinson. Green Bay 24, Atlanta 22.
Atl_FG Koo 25, :57. Drive: 12 plays, 66 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Ridder 24 pass to D.London; Ridder 10 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-3; Ridder 2 run on 3rd-and-3; Robinson 7 run on 4th-and-1; Robinson 5 run on 3rd-and-6. Atlanta 25, Green Bay 24.
A_69,251.
|GB
|Atl
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|27
|Rushing
|4
|15
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|3
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-9
|6-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|3-4
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|224
|446
|Total Plays
|47
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|84
|211
|Rushes
|21
|45
|Avg per rush
|4.0
|4.689
|NET YARDS PASSING
|140
|235
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-11
|1-2
|Gross-Yds passing
|151
|237
|Completed-Att.
|14-25
|19-32
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.385
|7.121
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-4
|7-7-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-49.75
|1-45.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|53
|39
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kickoff Returns
|2-55
|1-19
|Interceptions
|1--2
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-40
|6-110
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|23:45
|36:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 15-55, Love 2-23, Em.Wilson 3-5, Taylor 1-1. Atlanta, Robinson 19-124, Allgeier 16-48, Ridder 10-39.
PASSING_Green Bay, Love 14-25-0-151. Atlanta, Ridder 19-32-1-237.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Reed 4-37, Wicks 2-40, Doubs 2-30, Musgrave 2-25, Deguara 2-5, Dillon 1-8, Toure 1-6. Atlanta, D.London 6-67, Robinson 4-48, J.Smith 4-47, Hollins 3-60, Pitts 2-15.
PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, None. Atlanta, Hughes 2-20.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Nixon 2-55. Atlanta, Hughes 1-19.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Q.Walker 8-9-0, Campbell 7-7-0, Savage 6-2-0, R.Ford 5-2-0, Alexander 5-0-0, Smith 4-2-0, Douglas 4-0-0, Hollins 3-0-0, Enagbare 2-1-0, Clark 1-5-.5, Slaton 1-3-0, Van Ness 1-1-0, Wyatt 0-3-0, Gary 0-2-.5, Nixon 0-2-0, Brooks 0-1-0. Atlanta, Elliss 6-0-1, Grant 3-1-0, Landman 3-1-0, Bates 3-0-0, Flowers 3-0-0, Terrell 3-0-0, Campbell 1-2-0, Harrison 1-2-0, Jarrett 1-2-0, Ebiketie 1-1-0, Carter 1-0-0, Dupree 1-0-0, Onyemata 0-2-0, Graham 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Douglas 1-(minus 2). Atlanta, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Tra Blake, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Andrew Lambert.
