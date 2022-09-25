|Atlanta
|10
|7
|10
|0
|—
|27
|Seattle
|10
|10
|3
|0
|—
|23
First Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 32, 10:19.
Atl_Mariota 1 run (Koo kick), 7:10.
Sea_Dissly 18 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 4:12.
Atl_FG Koo 41, :07.
Second Quarter
Atl_Patterson 17 run (Koo kick), 8:12.
Sea_Metcalf 18 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 3:58.
Sea_FG Myers 31, :05.
Third Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 54, 10:00.
Sea_FG Myers 25, 3:11.
Atl_London 14 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), :35.
A_68,773.
|Atl
|Sea
|First downs
|24
|23
|Total Net Yards
|386
|420
|Rushes-yards
|31-179
|23-112
|Passing
|207
|308
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-52
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-12
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-20-1
|32-44-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-22
|2-17
|Punts
|1-73.0
|2-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-15
|6-47
|Time of Possession
|28:14
|16:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Patterson 17-141, Allgeier 6-25, A.Williams 1-9, Mariota 7-4. Seattle, Penny 14-66, Dallas 3-21, Walker 3-19, Homer 1-7, G.Smith 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_Atlanta, Mariota 13-20-1-229. Seattle, G.Smith 32-44-1-325.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Pitts 5-87, London 3-54, Zaccheaus 2-49, Firkser 1-22, Patterson 1-12, Allgeier 1-5. Seattle, Lockett 9-76, Metcalf 5-64, Fant 4-27, Dissly 3-34, Walker 3-14, Parkinson 2-44, Goodwin 2-31, Dallas 2-17, Hart 1-15, Penny 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
