|Atlanta
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Chicago
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Atlanta, Gutman, 2, 29th minute; 2, Chicago, Sanchez, 42nd.
Second Half_3, Chicago, Haile-Selassie, 2 (Przybylko), 49th; 4, Atlanta, Giakoumakis, 7 (Gutman), 55th; 5, Atlanta, Giakoumakis, 8 (Almada), 65th; 6, Chicago, Koutsias, 1 (Haile-Selassie), 89th.
Goalies_Atlanta, Quentin Westberg, Clement Diop Degoud; Chicago, Christopher Brady, Spencer Richey.
Yellow Cards_Navarro, Chicago, 3rd; Ibarra, Atlanta, 41st; Herbers, Chicago, 45th+2; Gutierrez, Chicago, 58th; Araujo, Atlanta, 69th; Czichos, Chicago, 87th.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Walter Heatherly, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Corey Rockwell.
A_18,343.
Lineups
Atlanta_Quentin Westberg; Luis Abram, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez, Juan Sanchez (Miles Robinson, 62nd); Thiago Almada, Derick Etienne (Machop Chol, 62nd), Franco Ibarra, Matheus Rossetto; Luiz Araujo, Miguel Berry (Giorgos Giakoumakis, 46th).
Chicago_Christopher Brady; Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro, Mauricio Pineda, Arnaud Souquet (Georgios Koutsias, 80th); Brian Gutierrez (Jairo Torres, 80th), Maren Haile-Selassie, Federico Navarro, Xherdan Shaqiri; Fabian Herbers (Chris Mueller, 73rd), Kacper Przybylko.
