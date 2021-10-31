|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|5
|7
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Brantley rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.353
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.091
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Tucker cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Raley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Javier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Díaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|3
|11
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Pederson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|1-Heredia pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Duvall cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Lee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Wright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Arcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Soler ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Houston
|100
|100
|000_2
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|20x_3
|8
|1
a-flied out for Greinke in the 5th. b-lined out for Martin in the 6th. c-homered for Matzek in the 7th.
1-ran for Pederson in the 8th.
E_d'Arnaud (2). LOB_Houston 11, Atlanta 7. 2B_Rosario (2). HR_Altuve (2), off Wright; Swanson (1), off Javier; Soler (2), off Javier. RBIs_Correa (2), Altuve (2), Riley (3), Swanson (1), Soler (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Tucker 2, Brantley, Greinke 2, Gonzalez); Atlanta 3 (d'Arnaud 2, Duvall). RISP_Houston 0 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Correa. GIDP_Pederson, Freeman.
DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|58
|0.00
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.86
|Raley, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.00
|Maton, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.00
|Javier, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|10.80
|Pressly
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|33
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lee
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|15
|9.00
|Wright
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|75
|1.59
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Matzek, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.70
|Jackson, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Smith, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-1, Wright 3-1. IBB_off Wright (Gurriel), off Wright (Gurriel), off Maton (Pederson). HBP_Pressly (Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Tom Hallion; Left, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:45. A_43,125 (41,084).