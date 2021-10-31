HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3528257
Altuve 2b522101.222
Brantley rf401011.353
Bregman 3b500002.071
Alvarez lf300021.091
Correa ss401100.143
Tucker cf402001.333
Gurriel 1b200020.231
Pressly p000000---
Greinke p201000.500
a-Gonzalez ph100000.000
Stanek p000000---
Raley p000000---
Maton p000000---
Javier p000000---
Díaz 1b100000.500
Maldonado c401001.167

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30383311
Rosario lf412001.313
Freeman 1b301011.286
Albies 2b300012.214
Riley 3b402101.294
Pederson rf200010.100
1-Heredia pr-cf000000---
d'Arnaud c400003.313
Duvall cf-rf401001.188
Swanson ss311101.250
Lee p000000---
Wright p100001.000
Martin p000000---
b-Arcia ph100000.000
Matzek p000000---
c-Soler ph111100.333
Jackson p000000---
Smith p000000---

Houston100100000_280
Atlanta00000120x_381

a-flied out for Greinke in the 5th. b-lined out for Martin in the 6th. c-homered for Matzek in the 7th.

1-ran for Pederson in the 8th.

E_d'Arnaud (2). LOB_Houston 11, Atlanta 7. 2B_Rosario (2). HR_Altuve (2), off Wright; Swanson (1), off Javier; Soler (2), off Javier. RBIs_Correa (2), Altuve (2), Riley (3), Swanson (1), Soler (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Tucker 2, Brantley, Greinke 2, Gonzalez); Atlanta 3 (d'Arnaud 2, Duvall). RISP_Houston 0 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Correa. GIDP_Pederson, Freeman.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke440003580.00
Stanek100001153.86
Raley, H, 11-311110133.00
Maton, H, 12-310012170.00
Javier, L, 0-1, BS, 0-11-3222011310.80
Pressly12-300014330.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lee1-311121159.00
Wright42-351133751.59
Martin11000190.00
Matzek, W, 1-0110000112.70
Jackson, H, 2100001170.00
Smith, S, 2-2100001150.00

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-1, Wright 3-1. IBB_off Wright (Gurriel), off Wright (Gurriel), off Maton (Pederson). HBP_Pressly (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Tom Hallion; Left, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:45. A_43,125 (41,084).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

