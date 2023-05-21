SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30232112
Crawford ss400001.245
France 1b400001.253
Rodríguez dh400001.204
Kelenic cf411103.286
Suárez 3b400003.225
Hernández rf301001.246
Pollock lf300001.152
T.Murphy c200000.226
a-Raleigh ph-c100001.233
Caballero 2b111110.278

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3137317
Acuña Jr. rf411001.344
Olson 1b311111.244
Riley 3b401002.253
d'Arnaud c412100.314
Rosario lf301100.241
b-Pillar ph-lf100001.260
Albies 2b300000.257
Ozuna dh301001.204
Arcia ss300001.310
Harris II cf300000.171

Seattle010000010_230
Atlanta10100100x_370

a-struck out for T.Murphy in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 3, Atlanta 5. 2B_Olson (10). HR_Kelenic (9), off Shuster; Caballero (1), off Anderson; d'Arnaud (1), off Kirby. RBIs_Kelenic (22), Caballero (7), Olson (35), Rosario (14), d'Arnaud (6). SB_Caballero 3 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France, Rodríguez); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Rosario). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Atlanta 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_France.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, L, 5-3763316882.62
Saucedo2-31000090.00
Then1-30000151.50
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Shuster, W, 1-2611117855.49
McHugh, H, 4110001182.65
Anderson, H, 8111102163.10
Iglesias, S, 3-4100002135.68

Inherited runners-scored_Then 1-0. HBP_Shuster (Caballero).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:05. A_40,213 (41,149).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you