|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|1
|12
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Rodríguez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.286
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|T.Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|a-Raleigh ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Caballero 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|1
|7
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.244
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|b-Pillar ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Seattle
|010
|000
|010_2
|3
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|001
|00x_3
|7
|0
a-struck out for T.Murphy in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 3, Atlanta 5. 2B_Olson (10). HR_Kelenic (9), off Shuster; Caballero (1), off Anderson; d'Arnaud (1), off Kirby. RBIs_Kelenic (22), Caballero (7), Olson (35), Rosario (14), d'Arnaud (6). SB_Caballero 3 (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France, Rodríguez); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Rosario). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Atlanta 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_France.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, L, 5-3
|7
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|88
|2.62
|Saucedo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Then
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.50
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shuster, W, 1-2
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|85
|5.49
|McHugh, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.65
|Anderson, H, 8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|3.10
|Iglesias, S, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored_Then 1-0. HBP_Shuster (Caballero).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:05. A_40,213 (41,149).
