|Seattle
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rodríguez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Raleigh ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Caballero 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|101
|001
|00x
|—
|3
LOB_Seattle 3, Atlanta 5. 2B_Olson (10). HR_Kelenic (9), Caballero (1), d'Arnaud (1). SB_Caballero 3 (6).
HBP_Shuster (Caballero).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:05. A_40,213 (41,149).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
