SeattleAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30232Totals31373
Crawford ss4000Acuña Jr. rf4110
France 1b4000Olson 1b3111
Rodríguez dh4000Riley 3b4010
Kelenic cf4111d'Arnaud c4121
Suárez 3b4000Rosario lf3011
Hernández rf3010Pillar ph-lf1000
Pollock lf3000Albies 2b3000
T.Murphy c2000Ozuna dh3010
Raleigh ph-c1000Arcia ss3000
Caballero 2b1111Harris II cf3000

Seattle0100000102
Atlanta10100100x3

LOB_Seattle 3, Atlanta 5. 2B_Olson (10). HR_Kelenic (9), Caballero (1), d'Arnaud (1). SB_Caballero 3 (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Kirby L,5-3763316
Saucedo2-310000
Then1-300001
Atlanta
Shuster W,1-2611117
McHugh H,4110001
Anderson H,8111102
Iglesias S,3-4100002

HBP_Shuster (Caballero).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:05. A_40,213 (41,149).

