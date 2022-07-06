St. LouisAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32070Totals29353
Edman 2b4010Acuña Jr. rf4000
Carlson cf3000Swanson ss4000
Goldschmidt 1b3020Olson 1b4000
Arenado 3b4010Riley 3b3120
Yepez rf3000d'Arnaud c2011
Pujols dh3020Ozuna dh3111
Gorman ph-dh1000Rosario lf2111
Sosa ss4000Duvall ph-lf1000
Donovan lf3010Arcia 2b3000
Knizner c4000Harris II cf3000

St. Louis0000000000
Atlanta00002100x3

DP_St. Louis 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_St. Louis 9, Atlanta 3. 2B_Goldschmidt (27), Pujols (5), Riley (20), d'Arnaud (15). HR_Ozuna (17), Rosario (1).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Mikolas L,5-7653314
Thompson100000
Gallegos100000
Atlanta
Fried W,9-2650014
O'Day H,5100001
Chavez H,6110022
Minter S,2-4110001

HBP_O'Day (Donovan). WP_Fried.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:32. A_36,718 (41,084).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

