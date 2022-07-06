|St. Louis
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Yepez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ozuna dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gorman ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Donovan lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|021
|00x
|—
|3
DP_St. Louis 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_St. Louis 9, Atlanta 3. 2B_Goldschmidt (27), Pujols (5), Riley (20), d'Arnaud (15). HR_Ozuna (17), Rosario (1).
HBP_O'Day (Donovan). WP_Fried.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:32. A_36,718 (41,084).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.