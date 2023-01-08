|Tampa Bay
|7
|10
|0
|0
|—
|17
|Atlanta
|10
|0
|10
|10
|—
|30
First Quarter
TB_Rudolph 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:53.
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), 3:22.
Atl_FG Koo 49, :54.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 41, 8:15.
TB_Gage 3 pass from Gabbert (Succop kick), 1:46.
Third Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 24, 10:27.
Atl_Zaccheaus 3 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), :51.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_Patterson 2 run (Koo kick), 8:07.
Atl_FG Koo 51, 4:00.
A_69,276.
|TB
|Atl
|First downs
|12
|22
|Total Net Yards
|222
|382
|Rushes-yards
|20-86
|35-174
|Passing
|136
|208
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-24
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-34-0
|19-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-16
|Punts
|5-50.6
|3-51.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|2-18
|Time of Possession
|25:11
|34:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Bernard 7-28, Vaughn 8-26, Thompkins 1-17, R.White 4-15. Atlanta, Allgeier 24-135, Patterson 5-18, Williams 4-12, Ridder 2-9.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 13-17-0-84, Gabbert 6-8-0-29, Trask 3-9-0-23. Atlanta, Ridder 19-30-0-224.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-55, Thompkins 4-25, Gage 3-15, Vaughn 2-8, Bernard 2-(minus 1), Perriman 1-9, Miller 1-8, Rudolph 1-8, Otton 1-5, Fournette 1-4. Atlanta, London 6-120, Zaccheaus 4-37, Pruitt 3-34, Patterson 2-1, Darby 1-15, Firkser 1-11, Hesse 1-6, Byrd 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
