Tampa Bay7100017
Atlanta100101030

First Quarter

TB_Rudolph 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:53.

Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), 3:22.

Atl_FG Koo 49, :54.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 41, 8:15.

TB_Gage 3 pass from Gabbert (Succop kick), 1:46.

Third Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 24, 10:27.

Atl_Zaccheaus 3 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), :51.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Patterson 2 run (Koo kick), 8:07.

Atl_FG Koo 51, 4:00.

A_69,276.

TBAtl
First downs1222
Total Net Yards222382
Rushes-yards20-8635-174
Passing136208
Punt Returns1-120-0
Kickoff Returns1-241-17
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int22-34-019-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-16
Punts5-50.63-51.333
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards3-302-18
Time of Possession25:1134:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Bernard 7-28, Vaughn 8-26, Thompkins 1-17, R.White 4-15. Atlanta, Allgeier 24-135, Patterson 5-18, Williams 4-12, Ridder 2-9.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 13-17-0-84, Gabbert 6-8-0-29, Trask 3-9-0-23. Atlanta, Ridder 19-30-0-224.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-55, Thompkins 4-25, Gage 3-15, Vaughn 2-8, Bernard 2-(minus 1), Perriman 1-9, Miller 1-8, Rudolph 1-8, Otton 1-5, Fournette 1-4. Atlanta, London 6-120, Zaccheaus 4-37, Pruitt 3-34, Patterson 2-1, Darby 1-15, Firkser 1-11, Hesse 1-6, Byrd 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

