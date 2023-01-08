|Tampa Bay
|7
|10
|0
|0
|—
|17
|Atlanta
|10
|0
|10
|10
|—
|30
First Quarter
TB_Rudolph 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:53. Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 5:13. Key Plays: Thompkins kick return to Tampa Bay 30; Brady 17 pass to Godwin; Thompkins 17 run; Brady 5 pass to Otton on 3rd-and-4. Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 0.
Atl_Pruitt 2 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), 3:22. Drive: 9 plays, 91 yards, 4:00. Key Plays: Ridder 26 pass to London on 3rd-and-5; Allgeier 17 run; Allgeier 16 run. Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 7.
Atl_FG Koo 49, :54. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:36. Key Play: Allgeier 6 run on 3rd-and-13. Atlanta 10, Tampa Bay 7.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 41, 8:15. Drive: 15 plays, 52 yards, 7:39. Key Plays: Brady 9 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-1; Brady 5 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-2; Vaughn 12 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 9 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-10. Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 10.
TB_Gage 3 pass from Gabbert (Succop kick), 1:46. Drive: 5 plays, 22 yards, 2:14. Key Play: Gabbert 13 pass to Thompkins. Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 10.
Third Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 24, 10:27. Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Ridder 16 pass to London; Ridder 29 pass to Pruitt; Allgeier 12 run. Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 13.
Atl_Zaccheaus 3 pass from Ridder (Koo kick), :51. Drive: 14 plays, 80 yards, 7:58. Key Plays: Ridder 17 pass to London; Allgeier 13 run; Ridder 11 pass to Firkser on 4th-and-3; Allgeier 5 run on 3rd-and-3. Atlanta 20, Tampa Bay 17.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_Patterson 2 run (Koo kick), 8:07. Drive: 9 plays, 83 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: Ridder 11 pass to Zaccheaus; Ridder 40 pass to London on 3rd-and-6; Ridder 15 pass to Darby; Ridder 14 pass to London on 3rd-and-6. Atlanta 27, Tampa Bay 17.
Atl_FG Koo 51, 4:00. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 3:10. Key Plays: Allgeier 28 run; Ridder 17 pass to Zaccheaus on 3rd-and-21; Ridder 6 pass to Zaccheaus on 4th-and-4. Atlanta 30, Tampa Bay 17.
A_69,276.
|TB
|Atl
|FIRST DOWNS
|12
|22
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-13
|6-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|3-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|222
|382
|Total Plays
|54
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|86
|174
|Rushes
|20
|35
|Avg per rush
|4.3
|4.971
|NET YARDS PASSING
|136
|208
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|2-16
|Gross-Yds passing
|136
|224
|Completed-Att.
|22-34
|19-30
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.0
|6.5
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-3-3
|7-6-6
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-50.6
|3-51.333
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|36
|17
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-24
|1-17
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-30
|2-18
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|25:11
|34:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Bernard 7-28, Vaughn 8-26, Thompkins 1-17, R.White 4-15. Atlanta, Allgeier 24-135, Patterson 5-18, Williams 4-12, Ridder 2-9.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 13-17-0-84, Gabbert 6-8-0-29, Trask 3-9-0-23. Atlanta, Ridder 19-30-0-224.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-55, Thompkins 4-25, Gage 3-15, Vaughn 2-8, Bernard 2-(minus 1), Perriman 1-9, Miller 1-8, Rudolph 1-8, Otton 1-5, Fournette 1-4. Atlanta, London 6-120, Zaccheaus 4-37, Pruitt 3-34, Patterson 2-1, Darby 1-15, Firkser 1-11, Hesse 1-6, Byrd 1-0.
PUNT RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 1-12. Atlanta, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tampa Bay, Thompkins 1-24. Atlanta, Williams 1-17.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tampa Bay, Winfield 10-3-0, Delaney 6-2-0, Nelson 3-1-0, Tryon-Shoyinka 3-0-0, Britt 2-5-0, Odenigbo 2-4-0, Murphy-Bunting 2-2-0, Hicks 2-1-1, David 2-1-0, D.White 2-0-0, Russell 1-3-0, Nunez-Roches 1-2-0, O'Connor 1-2-0, Chesley 1-1-0, Hall 1-1-0, McCollum 1-0-0, Gholston 0-3-0. Atlanta, Grant 4-3-0, Oliver 4-0-0, Evans 3-2-0, Johnson 3-2-0, Andersen 3-0-0, Armstrong 2-3-0, Carter 2-1-0, Jarrett 2-1-0, Malone 2-1-0, Alford 2-0-0, Ogundeji 2-0-0, Hawkins 1-0-0, Terrell 1-0-0, Dickerson 0-4-0, Anderson 0-2-0, Allgeier 0-1-0, McGary 0-1-0, Walker 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tampa Bay, None. Atlanta, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Randy Campbell.
