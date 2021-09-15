|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|—
|4
First Half_1, Atlanta, Araujo, 1 (Franco), 5th minute; 2, Atlanta, Martínez, 7 (Franco), 40th.
Second Half_3, Atlanta, Martínez, 8 (Barco), 55th; 4, Atlanta, Barco, 6, 86th.
Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Ben Lundt; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Brenner, Cincinnati, 39th; Castillo, Cincinnati, 45th; Matarrita, Cincinnati, 54th; Adams, Atlanta, 73rd; Vazquez, Cincinnati, 79th; Duvall, Cincinnati, 82nd; Wolff, Atlanta, 90th+1.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Ryan Graves, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.
Lineups
Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Zico Bailey (Chris Duvall, 79th), Edgar Castillo (Alvaro Barreal, 62nd), Nick Hagglund, Ronald Matarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla (Geoff Cameron, 73rd); Allan Cruz, Caleb Stanko; Brenner (Calvin Harris, 74th), Florian Valot (Luciano Acosta, 62nd), Brandon Vazquez.
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Campbell, Alan Franco, Miles Robinson; Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno, Matheus Rossetto (Mo Adams, 66th); Luiz Araujo (Erick Torres, 85th), Brooks Lennon (Jurgen Damm, 75th), Josef Martínez (Tyler Wolff, 74th), Jake Mulraney (George Bello, 66th).