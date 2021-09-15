Cincinnati000
Atlanta224

First Half_1, Atlanta, Araujo, 1 (Franco), 5th minute; 2, Atlanta, Martínez, 7 (Franco), 40th.

Second Half_3, Atlanta, Martínez, 8 (Barco), 55th; 4, Atlanta, Barco, 6, 86th.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Ben Lundt; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Brenner, Cincinnati, 39th; Castillo, Cincinnati, 45th; Matarrita, Cincinnati, 54th; Adams, Atlanta, 73rd; Vazquez, Cincinnati, 79th; Duvall, Cincinnati, 82nd; Wolff, Atlanta, 90th+1.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Ryan Graves, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

Lineups

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Zico Bailey (Chris Duvall, 79th), Edgar Castillo (Alvaro Barreal, 62nd), Nick Hagglund, Ronald Matarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla (Geoff Cameron, 73rd); Allan Cruz, Caleb Stanko; Brenner (Calvin Harris, 74th), Florian Valot (Luciano Acosta, 62nd), Brandon Vazquez.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Campbell, Alan Franco, Miles Robinson; Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno, Matheus Rossetto (Mo Adams, 66th); Luiz Araujo (Erick Torres, 85th), Brooks Lennon (Jurgen Damm, 75th), Josef Martínez (Tyler Wolff, 74th), Jake Mulraney (George Bello, 66th).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you